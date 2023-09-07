Mercedes' EV Chargers Set to Open This Fall, Specs Revealed

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mercedes announced it would soon introduce a network of EV chargers in the U.S., with roughly 400 stations and 2,500 chargers planned to be built by 2027. Mercedes just announced the first of its charging hubs will open in Atlanta (along with locations in Chengdu, China, and Mannheim, Germany) this October.

These hubs are a lot like gas stations for EVs, offering amenities and rest areas so drivers can relax while their car charges. Chargers will also offer Plug & Charge for Mercedes-Benz customers — allowing a driver to simply plug into the vehicle without swiping a credit card or opening an app — and the ability to reserve chargers ahead of time, for added convenience. Mercedes also clarified its previous commitment, vowing to create “more than 2,000 Charging Hubs [globally] with over 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade.”