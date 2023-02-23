Usability and unusability

Some things aren't executed as well as the driving experience. We've been less impressed inside the cabin where there is a theme of overcomplicating simple controls. Look no further than the window switches, of which there are two, for four windows. There is a separate toggle button that changes the function of the switches to control the front or rear windows. We also find common-use functions tucked behind a menu screen and others, like climate control, powered by unreliable capacitive-touch sliders that aren't backlit.

An unpredictable multimedia system adds to user disappointment. Several drivers on staff had trouble connecting to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The most common report was wireless connectivity dropping, though it once froze the system completely and required a restart of the car to remedy. Over-the-air (OTA) updates have helped incrementally but so far it's not at a place that we would consider fixed.