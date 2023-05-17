Lexus Finally Fixes the LC's Biggest Flaw: Its Terrible Infotainment

To fit the new, blissfully usable screen, Lexus did subtly redesign the dash of the LC 500, LC 500h hybrid and LC 500 convertible. You’ll need a side-by-side comparison to notice, and frankly the new setup looks like it could have been that way all along. There are some technical updates within this new screen as well. The Lexus Interface software now has over-the-air update compatibility and a new voice assistant.

Another aspect of the LC that’s new for 2024 are the colors. The LC has a fantastic range of standard colors on offer already, and new colors Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest join the lineup. The former will run $595, and the latter $500 on the button. Most notable on this front, however, is a new Bespoke Build option.

Bespoke Build is Lexus’ attempt at fleshing out some customization options for customers’ builds, including a wider range of colors and add-ons like different wheels, a carbon-fiber roof, and different colors for the convertible's soft top and interior where applicable. This will run buyers an extra $1,900.