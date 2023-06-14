- Tesla's Cybertruck faces serious developmental issues, according to a leaked report.
- The much-awaited truck's issues include poor ride quality, steering and handling.
- Engineers suggested major changes to the truck as of January 2022, which could lead to another delay.
Leaked Documents Show Tesla Cybertruck Development Issues Continue
The Tesla Cybertruck development is facing some serious issues, according to leaked documents obtained by German media
In May, a German newspaper called Handelsblatt received scores of internal documents from a whistleblower at Tesla. According to the paper, these documents contained some news about Tesla’s perpetually promised electric pickup, the Cybertruck. The truck has famously been delayed time and again, after it was originally set for a 2021 release. Each year, Musk has told the world how great the truck is and how close it is to production, but leaks show the truck is nowhere near ready.
For now, the truck is set to arrive in 2024. The documents obtained by Handelsblatt and viewed by Wired cast doubt on Tesla's ability to meet that timeline. However, it is important to acknowledge a few things. First, the report, while recently obtained, is dated January 25, 2022. Second, all vehicles deal with the issues reported in these documents at some point.
The “Tesla Files” show a preproduction truck plagued by some of the most basic preproduction issues. These include problems with leaks, handling and general NVH (noise, vibration and harshness). The report says that an alpha version of the truck — presumably now around 2 years old — had to be hand-sealed, and moreover that parts of the vehicle did not have “a clear path to sealing.”
This issue isn’t just about keeping the elements out. These poor (or entirely missing) seals also create undue amounts of noise in the cabin, which is a massive issue in what is supposed to be a whisper-quiet EV. Engineers' projections for noise levels were way off, and testers found some 21 potential “noise leaks” in the truck. The report reads: “Body manufacturing and paint shop processes have struggled to seal bodies for optimal NVH performance in the past, and the Cybertruck design presents new challenges.” Put in layperson’s terms, the very shape of the Cybertruck is fighting against Tesla’s efforts to seal it properly.
According to the files, braking performance also leaves quite a lot to be desired. Here, engineers used the Society of Automotive Engineers guide for braking performance, which is a sliding scale wherein higher values represent better braking. The team wanted a 7, which is ranked as “fair.” Instead, the truck scored a 4. As of January last year, the Cybertruck’s brake pedal pressure pad was still being developed. This likely contributed to the poor performance, which the report described as including excessive pedal travel, inconsistent stopping, nosediving under braking and turning, and poor stability under hard braking.
During handling testing, the alpha Cybertruck fared no better. The report notes a number of issues again, ranging from “structural shake” to steering input issues to a lack of polish on the car’s “crab walk” feature. This, like the GMC Hummer EV, would allow the car to strafe like a crab. Reports indicate it functioned, if only just. Ride and handling were described as equally poor. The truck has a “significant gap to targets,” per the documents obtained by Handelsblatt.
Of course, these reports also detail a number of potential solutions. However, a number of these solutions were so extreme, the car’s design would have to be significantly modified. One section of the report details issues at the truck’s front end, saying there is “no solution without modifying suspension design.” It appears the suspension and its effect on the wheel alignment is a massive problem for the truck. Tests show “too high camber gain,” and an entry in a report says there may not be a solution.
So, how does the Cybertruck get fixed, and when? The solution to the first is, as ever, cash. Tesla has more than enough money to throw at the Cybertruck, especially considering the roughly 1.8 million $100 deposits the automaker received for the truck some years back. Failing that, Tesla is still the most valuable automaker on the planet with a share price of $257.70 as of publishing.
When, however, is a much different problem. Solutions detailed in the report show that the car required reengineering in big ways. Of course, these issues were uncovered more than a year ago, and it's possible some have been remedied. Musk still serves as the company’s de facto PR department, and any information on the Cybertruck’s pending delay or release will likely come from him or the company’s official social media accounts.
Edmunds says
Without serious remedies, it is very likely the Cybertruck will be delayed past 2024.