Leaked Documents Show Tesla Cybertruck Development Issues Continue

The “Tesla Files” show a preproduction truck plagued by some of the most basic preproduction issues. These include problems with leaks, handling and general NVH (noise, vibration and harshness). The report says that an alpha version of the truck — presumably now around 2 years old — had to be hand-sealed, and moreover that parts of the vehicle did not have “a clear path to sealing.”

This issue isn’t just about keeping the elements out. These poor (or entirely missing) seals also create undue amounts of noise in the cabin, which is a massive issue in what is supposed to be a whisper-quiet EV. Engineers' projections for noise levels were way off, and testers found some 21 potential “noise leaks” in the truck. The report reads: “Body manufacturing and paint shop processes have struggled to seal bodies for optimal NVH performance in the past, and the Cybertruck design presents new challenges.” Put in layperson’s terms, the very shape of the Cybertruck is fighting against Tesla’s efforts to seal it properly.

According to the files, braking performance also leaves quite a lot to be desired. Here, engineers used the Society of Automotive Engineers guide for braking performance, which is a sliding scale wherein higher values represent better braking. The team wanted a 7, which is ranked as “fair.” Instead, the truck scored a 4. As of January last year, the Cybertruck’s brake pedal pressure pad was still being developed. This likely contributed to the poor performance, which the report described as including excessive pedal travel, inconsistent stopping, nosediving under braking and turning, and poor stability under hard braking.