Land Cruiser, Bronco and Wrangler Specs Compared: Which Off-Roader Is Best?

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is a lot of off-roader for under $70,000. But the problem for Toyota is that Ford and Jeep have similar offerings for the same amount of money. Both the Bronco and the Wrangler can be loaded up to compete with the Land Cruiser, and we compared the trio dollar-for-dollar to find out which one is the one to have. If you feel like following along, Toyota’s configurator for the Land Cruiser just went live, and you can build your own here.

It’s worth pointing out that the Land Cruiser’s midgrade (and aptly named) Land Cruiser trim, which starts at $63,345, served as our starting point for this exercise. For that money, the Land Cruiser comes equipped with standard locking center and rear differentials, full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, and crawl control software. The trim also includes Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system, an electronic sway bar disconnect for more wheel articulation, and an array of cameras showing the terrain ahead of and behind the car. There are also some luxuries like heated and cooled seats and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. All Land Cruisers are powered by Toyota’s i-Force Max hybrid 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing a combined 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Our build specifically has but one option: the $4,600 Premium package. It features an upgraded JBL audio system, power moonroof, cooled center console, wireless charging, digital rearview mirror, and other goodies like lane keeping assistance, a head-up display, and real leather seats (in Java brown). The total cost as-specced came to $68,295.