Kia Telluride Is the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for the Third Year in a Row

When the Kia Telluride debuted in 2020, it completely upended expectations for what a large crossover could be. Buyers no longer had to choose from just the comfortable Toyota Highlander, feature-packed Honda Pilot, terrifically roomy Volkswagen Atlas or luxurious Mazda CX-9. The Telluride embodies the best aspects of these highly regarded SUVs and brings its own unique sense of style to claim the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award for 2022.

Value would be at the heart of the Telluride's appeal if there were plenty of these SUVs for sale at your local Kia dealer. But as just about anyone who's tried to buy a Telluride will tell you, supply is persistently limited, and dealer markups are common. It's a good thing, then, that the Telluride is such an excellent vehicle on the merits. It doesn't need to have a price advantage to be number one.

While the V6 engine is pretty peppy and the body roll is well controlled in corners, it's the Telluride's interior that impresses the most. The cabin has enough headroom and legroom for 6-foot-tall adults in all rows — a feat accomplished by few in the class. It also has more cargo room behind the third row than any other like-minded crossover, meaning that a weekend road trip with your friends is an easily accomplished reality.

The Telluride is also loaded with features that you'd be hard-pressed to find in rivals, such as ventilated second-row seats and configurable ambient lighting. Further bolstering the Telluride's appeal are upscale cabin materials, an intuitive touchscreen interface, and sharp steering and handling, which combine to make this sizable SUV feel smaller than it actually is. These attributes and more justify the Kia Telluride's inclusion in the Edmunds Top Rated club for the third year in a row.

Edmunds says

The Kia Telluride just keeps on being the Edmunds Top Rated SUV. Rivals simply can't match the Telluride's blend of features, strengths and overall refinement. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.