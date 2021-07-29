The Hot-Selling Hyundai Palisade Just Got Harder to Buy

New-car shoppers interested in the 2021 Hyundai Palisade may come to a sobering realization: They won't get much help from the company's financing arm.

The popular three-row Palisade SUV already had one of the lowest discount rates for an SUV of its size, as we reported in May. That didn't stop the average Palisade from leaving dealer lots about twice as quickly as rivals. At surprisingly high prices, no less.

Now, though, Hyundai has seemingly put an end to all available offers on the Palisade across the country. In a search of more than a dozen major U.S. metropolitan areas, Hyundai did not even list the Palisade among vehicles eligible for finance offers.

"Generally, when an automaker pulls its incentives, it means the car is selling well," said Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor for Edmunds. "When something is flying off the lots like the Palisade, Hyundai doesn't need to offer any major discounts or promotional rates."

That means it will be harder for shoppers to find favorable terms at the dealer. But there are still ways to score a deal.

What's behind the move?

As Hyundai pulled away its offers this summer, sales of the Palisade also took a hit.

Hyundai reported sales of 5,965 Palisades in June 2021, which represents a 27% drop compared with sales of 8,169 Palisades in June 2020.

Even with the slow sales month, the Palisade is a big winner so far this year. In the second quarter of 2021, Hyundai reported a 15% increase in Palisade sales compared with the same period last year. Through the first six months of 2021, Hyundai has sold 19% more Palisades than it did in the same period of 2020.

The overall strength of Palisade sales indicates that its poor June showing was not due to a consumer demand problem.

Rather, the issue may be that there simply aren't enough Palisades to go around.

While its corporate sibling, the Kia Telluride, is built and shipped from West Point, Georgia, the Palisade is made in South Korea. Hyundai has seemingly been slow to fill U.S. dealerships with 2021 versions of the in-demand SUV.

For example, an inventory search on the company's public website revealed just 125 Palisades currently available within a 100-mile radius of the Los Angeles area. There are only 34 within 100 miles of Chicago, 24 in the Houston area and 11 in the Seattle area. A search for in-stock Palisades within 100 miles of Las Vegas revealed just two.