2023 Kia Niro PHEV First Look: Good for the Planet and Good-Looking

The powertrain features a number of modes, with Eco and Sport being the most familiar. For the new Niro, Kia is introducing a "Green Zone" drive mode, which transitions the powertrain to full EV mode when the car enters a residential area. The feature is likely tailored for other markets that have specific zones where gas engines are no longer allowed, but it's a nice addition that might make short trips more efficient without you even noticing.

How's the Niro PHEV's interior?

Just like the exterior, the 2023 Niro gets a fresh interior too. It looks a lot like what we've seen from other Kia products, but Kia says this interior is sustainably made. Touch points like the dashboard and the headliner are made with animal-free textiles. The seats are a vegan leather and the doors are coated in BTX-free (a toxic set of chemicals) paint to reduce the impact on the environment and limit waste.

The steering wheel and dashboard design have been heavily influenced by the Kia EV6. Two 10.25-inch screens rest above the dashboard, with one acting as the driver's instrument panel and the other functioning as the infotainment display. The Niro features a switchable touch panel, just below the central touchscreen, that houses both the HVAC and media controls. The center console adopts the EV6's knob-like gear selector, too. Rear passengers might notice the Niro's slightly longer wheelbase that lends itself to more legroom behind the front row, while USB ports on the back of each front seat will help keep their devices charged up.

How's the Niro PHEV's tech?

Like most modern vehicles, the Niro is chock full of interior tech. For starters, there is the standard set of mobile-device pairing options — wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — while a wireless charging mat is optional. Heated and cooled seats with memory settings are an option, and there is an available head-up display.

The Niro also includes a long list of standard advanced driver assist systems. Forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and other safety features are all included at no extra cost. Highway Driving Assist 2, which keeps the car at a set speed by following the car ahead and keeps the car in its lane without intervention from the driver, is available as a separate option on the Niro.

Edmunds says

The new Niro is here, and we're glad Kia has taken it from ho-hum to humdinger.