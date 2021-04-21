Kia SUV Comparison: 2021 Kia Sorento vs. 2021 Kia Telluride

Styling and price

It's an automotive cliché to call a vehicle handsome, and what do we really mean by that anyway — that it's got a good jawline and pretty eyes? Well, yeah, kinda. The Telluride does have leading-man looks, with a tall square profile, a fashionable grille that has a midcentury modern pattern and wide-set stacked LED headlights.

The new Sorento isn't quite as big, but the redesign tightened up its lines and gave it a similar profile to the Telluride. The front end doesn't have the same intimidating presence, but the side view offers sculpted details and flared fenders.

Both the Kias in our test were top-of-the-line trim levels. That's pretty simple for the Telluride, which only offers four trims, all with the same drivetrain. The one we had was a Telluride SX AWD. Sorento has more to choose from. There are six different trims and a few available engines including an upcoming hybrid. We drove a Sorento SX Prestige X-line in our comparison.

Both SUVs start in the $30,000 range and can be optioned — like our test SUVs — well above $40,000. As makes sense for the larger flagship, the Telluride is a little nicer and a little more expensive than a similarly equipped Sorento.

Curbside presence a priority? Go Telluride. Staying within a smaller budget? You'll want the Sorento.