The 2024 Kia Telluride Starts at $37,355

Kia just announced pricing information for the 2024 Telluride, and for next year, Edmunds' top-rated midsize three-row SUV gets relatively minor styling updates. These updates make way for slight price increases across the lineup, with the 2024 Kia Telluride starting at $37,355 for the LX FWD trim, which includes the $1,365 destination charge. On the other end of the spectrum, a top-of-the-line SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro will run you $54,550.

Changes include new amber daytime running lights for all Tellurides. For Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models, Kia has used black gloss to replace the dark metal-look exterior trim at the bumpers, along the lower door panel, on the grille surround, and for the headlight bezels. Frankly, the previous year’s metallic would likely have held up better to dirt and dust, but that is neither here nor there.