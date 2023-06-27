- The 2024 Telluride starts at $37,335 including destination.
- New amber daytime running lights, plus gloss black trim for X-Line and X-Pro trim levels.
- Kia's cosmetic updates include new gloss black trim.
The 2024 Kia Telluride Starts at $37,355
Minor enhancements to the popular three-row SUV
Kia just announced pricing information for the 2024 Telluride, and for next year, Edmunds' top-rated midsize three-row SUV gets relatively minor styling updates. These updates make way for slight price increases across the lineup, with the 2024 Kia Telluride starting at $37,355 for the LX FWD trim, which includes the $1,365 destination charge. On the other end of the spectrum, a top-of-the-line SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro will run you $54,550.
Changes include new amber daytime running lights for all Tellurides. For Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models, Kia has used black gloss to replace the dark metal-look exterior trim at the bumpers, along the lower door panel, on the grille surround, and for the headlight bezels. Frankly, the previous year’s metallic would likely have held up better to dirt and dust, but that is neither here nor there.
Even though the Telluride remains powered by an unchanged 3.8-liter V6, the combined fuel economy ratings for both FWD and AWD models fall by 1 mpg. Since city and highway ratings are consistent year over year, we believe this is due to rounding refinements in the EPA's calculations, rather than any meaningful change to the powertrain.
Even though the price tag is a bit higher than last year, the 2024 Telluride remains competitive with other midsize SUVs. The refreshed 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is priced from $39,075, and the new Mazda CX-90 starts at $40,970.
Edmunds says
Kia does a solid job keeping the Telluride’s pricing in check for 2024 while bringing some new improvements. That may not be the word for more glossy black plastic, but with pricing set where it is, we can’t be too picky.