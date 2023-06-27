Skip to main content
2024 Kia Telluride front

The 2024 Kia Telluride Starts at $37,355

Minor enhancements to the popular three-row SUV

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. The 2024 Kia Telluride Starts at $37,355
  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • The 2024 Telluride starts at $37,335 including destination.
  • New amber daytime running lights, plus gloss black trim for X-Line and X-Pro trim levels.
  • Kia's cosmetic updates include new gloss black trim.

Kia just announced pricing information for the 2024 Telluride, and for next year, Edmunds' top-rated midsize three-row SUV gets relatively minor styling updates. These updates make way for slight price increases across the lineup, with the 2024 Kia Telluride starting at $37,355 for the LX FWD trim, which includes the $1,365 destination charge. On the other end of the spectrum, a top-of-the-line SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro will run you $54,550.

Changes include new amber daytime running lights for all Tellurides. For Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models, Kia has used black gloss to replace the dark metal-look exterior trim at the bumpers, along the lower door panel, on the grille surround, and for the headlight bezels. Frankly, the previous year’s metallic would likely have held up better to dirt and dust, but that is neither here nor there.

2024 Kia Telluride rear

Even though the Telluride remains powered by an unchanged 3.8-liter V6, the combined fuel economy ratings for both FWD and AWD models fall by 1 mpg. Since city and highway ratings are consistent year over year, we believe this is due to rounding refinements in the EPA's calculations, rather than any meaningful change to the powertrain.

Even though the price tag is a bit higher than last year, the 2024 Telluride remains competitive with other midsize SUVs. The refreshed 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is priced from $39,075, and the new Mazda CX-90 starts at $40,970.

Edmunds says

Kia does a solid job keeping the Telluride’s pricing in check for 2024 while bringing some new improvements. That may not be the word for more glossy black plastic, but with pricing set where it is, we can’t be too picky.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.