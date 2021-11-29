If the Kia Niro isn't on your radar, you're not alone. Though it occupies the small hatchback/SUV space that everyone seems to be eyeing these days, it's actually Kia's lowest-selling model of 2021 — not counting the discontinued Cadenza and K900. The problem isn't choice — the Niro is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. Rather, we think the Niro's bland exterior and ho-hum interior design play a big part in the buying public's general apathy. Consider the fact that the Niro is outsold by the similarly sized but more visually distinctive Seltos by a factor of 2-1, and the Soul by 3-1. It seems Kia was acutely aware of the Niro's image problem when it set about designing the new one because the redesigned 2023 Niro is as eye-catching as the current car is vanilla.

It's worth noting from the off that Kia hasn't said that this new car will end up on sale in the States. But with Kia's current EV push, we'd be surprised if the new Niro didn't arrive on our shores as a 2023 model year vehicle. The new Niro is a from-the-ground-up redo with fresh looks and a modern interior to boot. The hatchback/SUV has a more squat stance than before, with a rear that features black paneling for a two-tone look and a front with an all-new grille and daytime running lights that look like an electrocardiogram — Kia calls them "heartbeats."