Jeep Cherokee vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee: What's the Difference?

Jeep Cherokee vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee: Size

The most apparent difference between these two is their sizes. The Cherokee is the smaller of the two, much smaller in fact. It measures 183 inches long, 73 inches wide and 66 inches tall. The Grand Cherokee, as the name suggests, is the bigger vehicle. It's almost a foot longer at 193.5 inches long, 78 inches wide and 71 inches tall. The Grand Cherokee also offers far more room than the smaller Cherokee for cargo. The smaller crossover offers 25.8 cubic feet to the GC's 37.7 cubes of open air to work with. That's almost three suitcases more that will fit in the back of the Grand Cherokee.

The size difference between the two is also apparent in their wheelbases. The wheelbase is the length between the front and rear axles. The Cherokee's is 106.6 inches, while the Grand Cherokee's is a whole 10 inches longer. That leaves room for a third row of seating, something the regular Cherokee doesn't offer at all. It also means more room for second-row passengers in the GC.

If you need even more room, then you might consider going for the Grand Cherokee L. For this latest generation of GC, Jeep split the lineup into two distinct lengths. The L quite literally means it's the longer car. While more dimensions remain the same, the L is 205 inches long overall. It also features a longer wheelbase of 121.7 inches, leaving even more room for third-row passengers and even more cargo space (46.9 cubic feet with the third row folded down).

