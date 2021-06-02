2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Lifted Corolla With RAV4-Like Styling

What's under the Corolla Cross' hood?

Powering the 2022 Corolla Cross is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower on tap. While Toyota hasn't shared torque output just yet, this appears to be the same motor that drives most versions of the standard Corolla, so we'll likely see a 151 lb-ft figure once everything is all said and done. In our testing we found the Corolla sedan with this engine accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just under 9 seconds, and the (presumably) larger and heavier Corolla Cross should take a little longer. If that holds true, the Corolla Cross will probably feel a little slow when you fully mat the gas, but not excruciatingly so.

Like the Corolla and C-HR, the Corolla Cross comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) standard. However, the Cross has an advantage in that it will offer a choice of front- and all-wheel-drive powertrains — its stablemates are front-wheel-drive only. Selecting all-wheel drive also introduces an independent rear suspension to replace the FWD model's torsion beam, which should translate to more agile handling.

How's the Corolla Cross' interior?

The Corolla Cross' blocky, baby-RAV4 styling should translate to a cabin with more room than the C-HR's claustrophobic interior. However, it won't have the cavernous sense of space offered by the RAV4. In other words, the Corolla Cross should have a truly compact interior but hopefully won't feel confining.

The cabin design of the Corolla Cross is nearly identical to that of the sedan. The focal point up front is a dashboard-mounted touchscreen that measures either 7 or 8 inches depending on the trim level. The center stack is further populated by simple but effective air conditioning controls, plus a cubby that houses the wireless charging pad on all but the base model. Mid- and upper-tier models will also have charge-only USB ports in the rear so backseat passengers can top off their devices.