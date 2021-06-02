2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Lifted Corolla With RAV4-Like Styling

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Lifted Corolla With RAV4-Like Styling

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Lifted Corolla With RAV4-Like Styling
  • All-new small SUV based on the Toyota Corolla
  • Slots between the subcompact C-HR and RAV4 in terms of size
  • Impressive list of standard and available features
  • 2022 model kicks off the first Corolla Cross generation

What is the Corolla Cross?

Customer demand for SUVs has been insatiable over the last decade, and automakers have responded by creating crossovers to satisfy any buyer's price point and needs. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the newest of these lifted and stretched hatchbacks to compete for shoppers' wallets.

As its name implies, the Corolla Cross is mechanically related to the Corolla sedan and hatchback. While we don't have any word on price just yet, the Corolla Cross will slot between the subcompact C-HR and compact RAV4 in terms of size. We expect its cost to be smack-dab in the middle of those two vehicles, so look for a starting price in the $24,000 range.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

What's under the Corolla Cross' hood?

Powering the 2022 Corolla Cross is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower on tap. While Toyota hasn't shared torque output just yet, this appears to be the same motor that drives most versions of the standard Corolla, so we'll likely see a 151 lb-ft figure once everything is all said and done. In our testing we found the Corolla sedan with this engine accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just under 9 seconds, and the (presumably) larger and heavier Corolla Cross should take a little longer. If that holds true, the Corolla Cross will probably feel a little slow when you fully mat the gas, but not excruciatingly so.

Like the Corolla and C-HR, the Corolla Cross comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) standard. However, the Cross has an advantage in that it will offer a choice of front- and all-wheel-drive powertrains — its stablemates are front-wheel-drive only. Selecting all-wheel drive also introduces an independent rear suspension to replace the FWD model's torsion beam, which should translate to more agile handling.

How's the Corolla Cross' interior?

The Corolla Cross' blocky, baby-RAV4 styling should translate to a cabin with more room than the C-HR's claustrophobic interior. However, it won't have the cavernous sense of space offered by the RAV4. In other words, the Corolla Cross should have a truly compact interior but hopefully won't feel confining.

The cabin design of the Corolla Cross is nearly identical to that of the sedan. The focal point up front is a dashboard-mounted touchscreen that measures either 7 or 8 inches depending on the trim level. The center stack is further populated by simple but effective air conditioning controls, plus a cubby that houses the wireless charging pad on all but the base model. Mid- and upper-tier models will also have charge-only USB ports in the rear so backseat passengers can top off their devices.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

How's the Corolla Cross' tech?

From a safety standpoint, all Corolla Cross models will come standard with a suite of driving aids that the automaker calls Toyota Safety Sense. The suite is fully featured, with items including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane centering assistance and adaptive cruise control.

A full breakdown of Corolla Cross features hasn't been confirmed yet, but as with the interior design, we expect this SUV's tech offerings to mimic those found on the standard Corolla. Satellite radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard across all trim grades, as is the aforementioned Toyota Safety Sense equipment. If you want the whole shebang, pricier models will add goodies such as heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof and simulated leather upholstery.

Edmunds says

Toyota plays it safe with a small crossover based on the incredibly popular Corolla sedan and hatchback.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.

Edmunds news

Toyota Releases Updated Specs and Details About the 2022 GR 86

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Lifted Corolla With RAV4-Like Styling

V8-Like Power and 300 Miles of Range. What's Not to Love About BMW's Upcoming i4?

Watch review

Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Look | Hyundai's Brand-New All-Electric SUV | Release, Range, Interior & More

See all car news 