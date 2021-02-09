2021 Kia K5 GT
|MSRP
|$33,205
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$31,342
2021 Kia K5 GT Review
- Comfortable and quiet on the highway
- Strong turbocharged engine in the GT trim level
- Plenty of available technology features
- Impressive value
- Sloping roofline can make it a little tricky to get in and out of the back
- Powerful GT trim doesn't live up to its performance potential
- An all-new replacement for the Kia Optima sedan
- Part of the first K5 generation introduced for 2021
The K5 is Kia's new midsize sedan formerly known as the Optima. For the past two decades, the Optima has offered attractive styling and fairly good value for money. With this redesigned 2021 model, Kia decided to go all-in and give it a new name too. Highlights include bolder styling, new engine and transmission options, and available all-wheel drive.
Standard on everything but the GT trim is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 180 horsepower. This is the engine you can get all-wheel drive with. Want more than 180 hp? The K5 GT gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is good for 290 hp. This is a healthy output for a midsize sedan — perhaps too much, as we learned in our testing.
It's one of few drawbacks to the K5, which otherwise stands as an excellent pick for a midsize sedan. It's the Edmunds Top Rated car in that class too. Check out our full evaluation by reading our Expert Rating below.
Our verdict
The Kia K5 GT may be enticing if you're looking for lively performance from a family sedan. Sadly, some of its powerful potential is left unrealized due to its lack of front-wheel traction and lackluster tires. While the GT's handling upgrades do indeed improve performance, it needs all-wheel drive — and that is curiously not available. At least all of the features we love about the supporting K5 models remain.
How does the K5 GT drive?
The K5 GT is a clear example that more power isn't always a good thing. It's far too easy to overwhelm the front tires with even moderate acceleration, resulting in loud and unwanted tire squeal and spinning wheels. We're confident that all-wheel drive would cure this issue and make the GT a significantly better car.
Sadly, that's not an option. Stickier tires would also help acceleration, but they'd also improve the braking distances. As it is, it takes 134 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is terrible for anything other than a heavy-duty truck.
Handling is commendable, right up until you want to start adding some power coming out of turns. Then, the lack of front-wheel grip kills any fun you were hoping for as you feather the throttle to regain control. In everyday driving, the dual-clutch automatic transmission is prone to inelegant lurches as you accelerate. Once at cruising speed, the gear shifts are quicker and smoother.
How comfortable is the K5 GT?
The GT's sport seats are as comfortable as the ones in other K5 models, but they add some side bolsters to keep you planted when cornering. The sport-tuned suspension strikes a good balance of sporty stiffness and comfortable compliance. The ride is a little busier compared to a non-GT K5, but it's never harsh. The engine and exhaust sounds are more prominent than in other K5s too, but in the context of a sporty sedan, it's completely appropriate.
The climate controls are some of the easiest to use, and the vents are wide and well placed for even distribution. The optional ventilated seats are effective at keeping you cool too. The minimal interior noise, especially at highway speeds, is also commendable.
How’s the interior?
The K5's interior is thoughtfully designed to be user-friendly. Despite the many electronic features, there was no need to consult the owner's manual since all the controls are well labeled and logically placed.
The cabin is relatively spacious too, with a modest amount of headroom but an abundance of legroom. Still, tall adults should have no problem fitting up front. Forward visibility is great thanks to unusually narrow front roof pillars. Rear visibility is squeezed a bit by a tall rear decklid, but it doesn't create any notable obstructions.
How’s the tech?
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, which is a rarity in any class at the moment. There's also an available wireless charging pad that features a cooling fan and a smart spring-loaded section that keeps your phone in place. The standard system has an 8-inch touchscreen that's easy to use, though it does have a slight delay in responses. This system's physical shortcut buttons are preferred to the upgraded 10.25-inch screen that has capacitive touch buttons that are difficult to locate without looking.
The excellent advanced driver aids returned no false alarms in our testing. The optional Smart Cruise Control enhances the existing adaptive cruise control by slowing down the K5 when approaching a curve in the road. Collectively, it's one of the best systems in the segment.
How’s the storage?
The K5's trunk has a capacity of 16 cubic feet, which is slightly better than average, and the wide and low opening makes for easy loading of bulky objects. The seatback releases are in the trunk, which makes it convenient to load longer items.
The cabin offers plenty of places to store your personal items, including a charging pad, a rubberized phone tray and a big center armrest bin. Fitting a large infant seat should pose no problems, and the anchors are easy to access.
How economical is the K5 GT?
Fuel economy estimates are 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway), which is right in there with other sedans offering upgraded powertrains. In our testing, we observed 27 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which indicates the EPA's numbers are realistic. It should be noted that even with the more powerful engine, the K5 GT only requires 87 octane fuel.
Is the K5 GT a good value?
The K5 GT, for what Kia charges, would seem to be a relative bargain. But without all-wheel drive or better tires, the performance potential of the GT is all but wasted. We think any other Kia K5 offers a more well-rounded driving experience.
Otherwise, the K5 is solidly built, using a good amount of quality interior materials that outshine what's in other sedans in the class. There are still hard plastics, but they're strategically placed to keep up appearances and away from high-touch areas. Kia's warranty coverage is top-notch with 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain and five years/60,000 miles of basic coverage.
Wildcard
We were somewhat concerned that the K5 GT's increased power output and front-wheel-drive-only layout would be a liability and, sadly, our fears were realized the first time we gave it some gas. It makes good power, but it's too bad you can't really use it. Unless you like impromptu wheelspin and squealing tires, you're better off with another K5 model with all-wheel drive.
The exterior styling is a standout in a traditionally dull sedan class. It rivals the Mazda 6 for presence, though it noticeably dials up the sporty aggression factor. It's one of those cars that you could admire for a few seconds every time before getting in.
Which K5 does Edmunds recommend?
Kia K5 models
The 2021 Kia K5 is a midsize sedan that is offered in five trim levels: LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional the LXS and GT-Line. Highlight features include:
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2021 Kia K5 videos
The 2021 Kia K5 wins the title of Top Rated Sedan in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. As the replacement for the Kia Optima, this midsize sedan offers attractive styling and good value for the money. It wasn't easy choosing the Kia K5 over the two-time defending champion Honda Accord, but with bolder styling, new engine and transmission options, and available all-wheel drive, the Kia K5 takes the crown as our Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2021.
Sleek, affordable, and packed with features, the Edmunds top-rated sedan 2021 is the Kia K5. In recent times, Kia has really raised our expectations for a given segment. And what began with the Telluride SUV, continues with the K5 sedan. As a replacement for the Optima, the K5 makes a striking first impression thanks to sharp design that's far more compelling than some of its more pedestrian-looking competition. Inside is a smartly dressed cabin, equally rich with technology, and user friendly from a large center touchscreen to wireless phone integration. Very clever adaptive cruise control is available on top of a stout array of standard safety features. A quiet interior and supportive seats makes for a comfy cabin, and a smooth operating engine and gearbox extends that comfort when on the move. Available all-wheel drive makes the K5 an appealing choice for those in snowy climates, while the imminent arrival of the performance-focus GT version promises more driving pleasure. Pair all this with a warranty package that's among the best in the business and you have an unbeatable value in that class.
Features & Specs
|GT 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$30,590
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite K5 safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and will apply the brakes if you continue to move into the occupied lane to avoid contact.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lane and keeps the car centered within those markings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
Kia K5 vs. the competition
Kia K5 vs. Honda Accord
The K5 and the Accord are two of our top-rated midsize sedans. They're both excellent choices. Really, you can't go wrong with either one. The Kia does hold a price advantage by a few hundred dollars in base trim and a few thousand at the top of the lineup. Then there's Kia's more generous warranty.
Kia K5 vs. Mazda 6
The Mazda 6 is regarded by many as one of the best-looking sedans in its class, but the K5 is certainly capable of turning heads too. We also credit the Mazda for its sporty handling. That handling, though, does detract from ride comfort. As with most cars in the class, the K5 offers more features for the money.
Kia K5 vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Sonata is all-new for 2020 and it ranks highly in its class. Its styling tends to be somewhat polarizing, but if you find it attractive, it has many of the features and attributes of the K5. That should come as no surprise since they're practically siblings that share a basic platform and many mechanical elements.
FAQ
Is the Kia K5 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Kia K5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia K5:
- An all-new replacement for the Kia Optima sedan
- Part of the first K5 generation introduced for 2021
Is the Kia K5 reliable?
Is the 2021 Kia K5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia K5?
The least-expensive 2021 Kia K5 is the 2021 Kia K5 GT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,590.
Other versions include:
- GT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $30,590
What are the different models of Kia K5?
More about the 2021 Kia K5
2021 Kia K5 GT Overview
The 2021 Kia K5 GT is offered in the following styles: GT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2021 Kia K5 GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia K5 GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 K5 GT 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 K5 GT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia K5 GT and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 K5 GT featuring deep dives into trim levels including GT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Kia K5 GT here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
