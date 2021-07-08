Jeep, Ram and Dodge Expand Electrified Offerings

There are four new size-based platforms on the way from the global auto group Stellantis. Covering the American brands it now owns — Jeep, Ram and Dodge — Stellantis released a flurry of details today regarding its electrification future. In short, there are several hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric models across the Stellantis range that are on the horizon. Some will come out soon, while others are about five to 10 years away.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

The Jeep Grand Cherokee will likely be the next Stellantis product to get electrification in North America. Using a version of the Wrangler's 4xe powertrain, we expect the Grand Cherokee (and its three-row counterpart, the Grand Cherokee L) to get a plug-in hybrid option soon. In the Wrangler, the 4xe powertrain uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a rechargeable plug-in hybrid system. It produces a significant amount of power for its size — 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque — which should certainly be enough for the larger Grand Cherokee. While Jeep hasn't released any official details, we expect to see the Grand Cherokee 4xe on the road sometime early in 2022.

More electric changes are also in store for the Jeep lineup. The Stellantis EV Day presentation included video coverage of full-EV Jeep Wranglers in preproduction form. One interesting feature Stellantis showed off is a vehicle-to-vehicle charging system. It would allow an electric Wrangler to connect and recharge the battery of another electric Wrangler, presumably one that had run out of battery power. Stellantis also showed video of an unmanned Wrangler driving on the trail, with the caption "Autonomous off-road capable by 2030" followed by a rather incongruous "Do Not Attempt" disclaimer at the bottom of the screen.

We also saw footage of fold-flat seats in the EV Wrangler, and something called flat-seat stargazing — where a fully automated Jeep drove through the woods as its owners laid back and enjoyed the stars. These technologies will likely take quite some time to make it into production cars (if ever). But a few vehicles that are a bit closer to seeing road time were also teased, including plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Compass and Renegade and a zero-emission Jeep Grand Wagoneer.