Sizing them up

Both of these trucks are versions of the 14th-generation Ford F-150, our Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2022. Let's start with the hybrid model, which pairs Ford's familiar twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with a battery pack and an electric motor. The purpose of this system is ostensibly efficiency — its EPA estimate of up to 25 mpg combined is a big selling point. But it also produces loads of get-up-and-go. The F-150 Hybrid, or PowerBoost, makes 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque versus the regular 3.5-liter twin-turbo's 400 hp and 500 lb-ft. On the other hand, its tested weight of 5,766 pounds — roughly a thousand more than an equivalent non-hybrid F-150 — is bound to take a bite out of performance.

At a glance, the F-150 Raptor is better suited for a race in the dirt. This is a dedicated high-speed off-road machine, with a wider stance than the F-150 and massive 37-inch tires (an option) for churning up earth and quickly changing direction. It also gets a more serious version of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that's good for 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. So that's more horsepower but less torque than the hybrid-powered F-150. While the hybrid definitely gives the scales a workout, though, the F-150 Raptor risks breaking them. We weighed our test model at 5,961 pounds — nearly three tons even.