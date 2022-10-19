Response to Ford Lightning Is Surprising Even to Its Chief Engineer

Linda Zhang is wearing matching earrings and a necklace featuring tiny lightning bolts, a nod to the vehicle she helped bring to life. Zhang is Ford's chief engineer for the F-150 Lightning, the Blue Oval's first all-electric pickup truck, and there's no doubt she is still excited about it after months and months of development. Ford unveiled the Lightning in May of 2021, hoping for a solid response; the result blew the brand's expectations away. In the first four days, nearly 70,000 reservations poured in for the EV.

Three-quarters of Lightning buyers are new to Ford, which is a surge the company didn't expect.

"We have been fortunate to be able to pull a lot of new customers to Ford," Zhang told Edmunds. "And about half of our Lightning buyers are new to trucks, which is very interesting."