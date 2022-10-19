Response to Ford Lightning Is Surprising Even to Its Chief Engineer

Setting expectations properly
Part of Ford's EV strategy is to be accurate and transparent, the engineer asserts. The research team consulted with not just the lab testing data but a feature called Intelligent Range also culls driver data through the cloud in real time. For any inputs that might affect the range or your route, the feature adjusts the Lightning's range to reflect an accurate estimate of energy availability. For instance, climbing mountains and hills requires more energy and affects towing capability across the board. The Lightning also uses a feature called trailer validation, which creates a profile of the driver's personal trailer. As soon as the accessory is hitched up, the Lightning adjusts for the aerodynamics.
"The last thing we want to do is for a customer to expect 300 miles and not be able to make it," Zhang says.
Currently, Lightning production is not at full speed due to the unexpected consumer demand and supply chain challenges that have beleaguered the industry. Back in April, Ford CEO Jim Farley told The Verge that he's prioritizing semiconductor chips for the Lightning amid the current shortage.
"I don't see the chips as a constraint for Lightning," says Farley. "I definitely see it as a constraint for our company. But we're not going to produce 20 percent less Lightnings because we got 20 percent less chips for the F-Series."
Zhang expects to get up to full run rate by the end of 2023. In the meantime, truck fans and first time F-150 owners are all clamoring for this all-electric pickup.
Edmunds says
Basing the Lightning on Ford's best-selling F-150 was a masterstroke. Giving customers a foundation that's familiar is surely helping sell this groundbreaking pickup, and towing capability transparency will go a long way toward confidence.