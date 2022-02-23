Toyota offers the RAV4 as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it's more than just efficient. With 302 horses under the hood and a 0-60 mph time of just 5.6 seconds, the2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV is also a laugh riot (as far as compact crossovers go, anyway). Aside from being quick in a straight line, the RAV4 Prime can travel 42 miles on electric power before it sips a single drop of gasoline. And when the battery pack does run dry, the RAV4 Prime returns 38 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA.

Is there a downside to the RAV4 Prime? You lose a little cargo space behind the back seat due to this model's larger battery pack. The Prime supplies 33.2 cubic feet of luggage space, while other RAV4s measure 37.6 cubic feet. Otherwise, there aren't many drawbacks.

Yes, the RAV4 Prime is expensive and costs a minimum of $41,015, including the destination charge. However, this model is eligible for the maximum federal income tax credit of $7,500, and depending on where you live, there might be state and local incentives too. For example, the RAV4 Prime comes with a $1,000 rebate in California. That helps to take some of the sting out of the sticker price.

Two trim levels are available, and we like the base Prime SE, which saves you $3,325 compared to the Prime XSE. Of course, you'll need to live without simulated leather seats, larger touchscreen, wireless charging pad, and some optional features exclusive to the more expensive model, but you still get an efficient SUV that reduces the number of times you'll have to visit the gas station.

Edmunds says

If you're the type who hates to see yourself coming and going when you're on the road, don't get a Toyota RAV4. They're everywhere. But between a nicely trimmed interior, comfortable ride, distinctive looks and diverse powertrain lineup, we can think of a few reasons why you might join the hundreds of thousands of shoppers who will choose to buy a new 2022 RAV4 this year.