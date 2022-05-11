2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid First Look

What is the Highlander Hybrid?

The Highlander is a staple of Toyota's lineup in the United States, and the Highlander Hybrid has been a part of the lineup since 2006. It's a stable, reliable, easy choice for customers who need a frugal way to haul a bigger family, and it's one of few hybrid models in its class. For 2023, the Highlander Hybrid gets a small series of changes that should make it an even more appealing option for prospective customers with one eye on practicality and another on efficiency.

The big news comes in the form of new and bigger screens. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display will come standard on Limited, Bronze Edition and Platinum trim levels and be offered as an option on 2023 XLE models. Base LE Hybrids will keep the 8-inch infotainment unit from last year's car. The new system brings with it new graphics, crisper resolution, and the option to use voice commands. It's also paired with a 12-speaker, 1,200-watt JBL sound system.