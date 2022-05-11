Skip to main content
2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid First Look

More screens, same old everything else

  • New 12.3-inch screen available on higher trims
  • Same looks on the outside
  • Part of the fourth Highlander generation introduced for 2020

What is the Highlander Hybrid?

The Highlander is a staple of Toyota's lineup in the United States, and the Highlander Hybrid has been a part of the lineup since 2006. It's a stable, reliable, easy choice for customers who need a frugal way to haul a bigger family, and it's one of few hybrid models in its class. For 2023, the Highlander Hybrid gets a small series of changes that should make it an even more appealing option for prospective customers with one eye on practicality and another on efficiency.

The big news comes in the form of new and bigger screens. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display will come standard on Limited, Bronze Edition and Platinum trim levels and be offered as an option on 2023 XLE models. Base LE Hybrids will keep the 8-inch infotainment unit from last year's car. The new system brings with it new graphics, crisper resolution, and the option to use voice commands. It's also paired with a 12-speaker, 1,200-watt JBL sound system.

2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Top-spec Limited and Platinum models also get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while all other models make do with a carry-over 7-inch display between the two dials. The information shown in the digital gauge cluster is customizable and features four different themes. These two trims also get power-folding mirrors as standard equipment, while XLE models add a hands-free power liftgate.

Beyond those small changes, the Highlander Hybrid stays the same for 2023. Pricing for the 2023 models hasn't been announced yet, but the baseline for each trim will likely increase slightly from last year's models. Expect the 2023 Highlander Hybrid to hit dealerships later this summer.

Edmunds says

The Highlander Hybrid is a solid choice in this segment, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best choice for you. Check out our ratings and rankings for three-row SUVs here.

Nick Yekikianby

