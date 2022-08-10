Hyundai quietly confirmed last month that a new, hot version of the excellent Ioniq 5 electric hatchback/crossover is on the way. Though the automaker is still being coy about details like release date or pricing, spy photos reveal the high-octane (or is that high-voltage?) Ioniq 5 N undergoing real-world testing ahead of its rumored reveal later this year.

Just show us what's under the (proverbial) hood!

The Ioniq 5 N will be the first time Hyundai's N performance badge graces the trunklid of an electric vehicle. Since Hyundai first applied the badge to the Veloster in 2019, N models have meant more powerful engines, stickier tires and bigger brakes, among other upgrades. Hyundai hasn't spilled the beans on exactly what the Ioniq 5 N will be equipped with, but these are a solid starting point.

Except for the hotter engine, of course, because the Ioniq 5 N will have electric motors providing propulsion. But how much power will be on tap? Hyundai isn't saying for now, but its corporate cousin, the Kia EV6, might provide some clues. The upcoming EV6 GT model produces a whopping 576 horsepower, and we think it makes sense for Hyundai to adopt the same powertrain.

Stay tuned for more info, as the Ioniq 5 N is expected to be fully unveiled by year's end.

Edmunds says

We've seen the first images of the camouflaged 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N testing on the road. We think this spicy EV's full reveal is only a few months away.