Hydrogen vehicles haven't caught on in the same way that pure EVs have, but that isn't stopping the handful of automakers that advocate for these eco-conscious runabouts. This week, Hyundai is unveiling its N Vision 74 prototype at the Busan International Motor Show, giving us a glimpse at what a hydrogen-powered sports car could look like.
We don't care what powertrain Hyundai shoves under the hood. We want a production version of this thing. Now.
The N Vision 74 design is meant to invoke the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Penned by famed Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro — he drew up the DeLorean DMC-12, dontcha know — the concept was arguably the first Korean vehicle to really draw international interest.
So in building a DeLorean-like sports car today, Hyundai is going back in time to channel a lineage that goes back to — get it? — 1974.
Not only does the Hyundai N Vision 74 prototype look cool, it's also projected to go from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds with a range in excess of 370 miles.
Hydrogen-powered vehicles have been a tough sell so far, and so we aren't expecting a production version of this vehicle in the near term. However, Hyundai is talking about running a working prototype at the world-famous Nürburgring to demonstrate its hydrogen prowess.
The N Vision 74 will hopefully eventually join Hyundai's performance-based N models, which are touted for enthusiasts who crave high performance. Models such as the Veloster N, Kona N and Elantra N — all of which are currently on sale — have a little more kick in the form of extra power, beefed-up brakes and sportier interiors.
And the N Vision 74 isn't the only Hyundai getting the performance-oriented N badge. Hyundai also confirmed that the all-electric Ioniq 5 N will debut for 2023.
If it wasn't for the whole hydrogen bit, the N Vision 74 would be a great trailblazing electric sports car. That said, even if it never enters production, it's a testament to Hyundai's willingness to take chances.