The vision behind the Vision

The N Vision 74 design is meant to invoke the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Penned by famed Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro — he drew up the DeLorean DMC-12, dontcha know — the concept was arguably the first Korean vehicle to really draw international interest.

So in building a DeLorean-like sports car today, Hyundai is going back in time to channel a lineage that goes back to — get it? — 1974.

What we know so far

Not only does the Hyundai N Vision 74 prototype look cool, it's also projected to go from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds with a range in excess of 370 miles.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles have been a tough sell so far, and so we aren't expecting a production version of this vehicle in the near term. However, Hyundai is talking about running a working prototype at the world-famous Nürburgring to demonstrate its hydrogen prowess.