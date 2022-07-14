Skip to main content
Hyundai N Vision 74

BUILD THIS NOW: Hyundai Unveils Hydrogen-Powered N Vision 74 Sports Car

This hydrogen sports car prototype goes back in time with DeLorean-inspired design

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. BUILD THIS NOW: Hyundai Unveils Hydrogen-Powered N Vision 74 Sports Car
  • Jodi Tourkowby
    Senior Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career.
  • Hyundai pulls the wraps off amazing hydrogen-powered prototype.
  • The electric sports car is projected to go 0-60 in 4 seconds.
  • We don't expect production in the near future.

Hydrogen vehicles haven't caught on in the same way that pure EVs have, but that isn't stopping the handful of automakers that advocate for these eco-conscious runabouts. This week, Hyundai is unveiling its N Vision 74 prototype at the Busan International Motor Show, giving us a glimpse at what a hydrogen-powered sports car could look like.

We don't care what powertrain Hyundai shoves under the hood. We want a production version of this thing. Now.

Hyundai N Vision 74

The vision behind the Vision

The N Vision 74 design is meant to invoke the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Penned by famed Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro — he drew up the DeLorean DMC-12, dontcha know — the concept was arguably the first Korean vehicle to really draw international interest.

So in building a DeLorean-like sports car today, Hyundai is going back in time to channel a lineage that goes back to — get it? — 1974.

What we know so far

Not only does the Hyundai N Vision 74 prototype look cool, it's also projected to go from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds with a range in excess of 370 miles.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles have been a tough sell so far, and so we aren't expecting a production version of this vehicle in the near term. However, Hyundai is talking about running a working prototype at the world-famous Nürburgring to demonstrate its hydrogen prowess.

Hyundai N Vision 74

Adding to its N lineup

The N Vision 74 will hopefully eventually join Hyundai's performance-based N models, which are touted for enthusiasts who crave high performance. Models such as the Veloster N, Kona N and Elantra N — all of which are currently on sale — have a little more kick in the form of extra power, beefed-up brakes and sportier interiors.

And the N Vision 74 isn't the only Hyundai getting the performance-oriented N badge. Hyundai also confirmed that the all-electric Ioniq 5 N will debut for 2023.

Edmunds says

If it wasn't for the whole hydrogen bit, the N Vision 74 would be a great trailblazing electric sports car. That said, even if it never enters production, it's a testament to Hyundai's willingness to take chances.

Hyundai N Vision 74
Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
2022 EQUINOX
2022 EQUINOX
Get our honest take on all the latest cars
Get our honest take on all the latest cars
2022 Subaru Outback
2022 Subaru Outback