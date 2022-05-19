Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Veloster

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $34,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 6 Colors
  • 6 Trims
  • 3 Packages
