What is the Veloster?

The Hyundai Veloster is one of the most unusual cars on the market — a hot hatchback with three doors and available in just one extra-spicy trim level called the Veloster N. While its coupe-and-a-half door configuration is decidedly odd, the Veloster N's other strengths elevate it from mere automotive curio to a serious contender in the class. Its 275-horsepower turbocharged engine is quite potent, capable of returning a 0-60 mph sprint time of 6.0 seconds flat with the manual transmission and 5.4 seconds with the dual-clutch automatic. You also get racy bits like adaptive suspension dampers, an adaptive exhaust and a limited-slip differential, plus a nicely trimmed cabin and an easy-to-use tech interface. Rounding out the Velsoter N's list of strengths is its strong value proposition. It offers a higher level of performance than a midtrim Volkswagen Golf GTI and costs a few thousand dollars less.

Unfortunately, the Veloster is also Hyundai's lowest-selling model aside from the California-only, hydrogen-powered Nexo. In fact, sales of this niche racer were so low that Hyundai axed everything but the top-of-the-line Veloster N after the 2021 model year. We don't know how long Hyundai will continue to sell what is essentially its sportiest car, especially after the launch of the Elantra N sedan and Kona N crossover last year. If you're in the market for a competitive hot hatch with an air of exclusivity, we suggest buying a Veloster N sooner rather than later.