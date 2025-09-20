The battery trade-off

You know what doesn't feel luxe? Stopping to charge. But remember, this has the same unmatched battery capacity as the Escalade IQ that just set an insane 558-mile record on the Edmunds EV Range Test. Even picking up the car in New York without a full charge, I drove up to Vermont, drove everyone around for the weekend, used the car's outlets for little tasks like inflating my air mattress, and only finally stopped to charge on the way to my family home in Rhode Island because there isn't a fast charger in town. And that included generous use of V mode to unleash all 750 horsepower to make my friends giggle just like my dad did down in Florida 20 years ago. The range is unmatched.



That said, a battery that big means charging isn't quick. The IQL's battery achieves 500-plus miles of range the same way a gas Escalade with a 35-gallon fuel tank would; it's not efficient. Peak charge rate is super fast if you can find a rare 350-kW charging station, and I saw charge rates as high as 280 kW. GM says you can add up to 117 miles of range in 10 minutes on a 350-kW charger, but if you can't, you'll be stopped for a while.



This is an extreme example, but my parents have a slow charger plugged into a regular three-prong outlet at the house to top off the battery of my mom's RAV4 Prime. I plugged in the Escalade with 52% charge, and the computer told me it would be done on Monday, seven days from when I plugged in.