2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N group shot

Sound Off: Does the Ioniq 5 N Need to Fake Engine Noise?

Hyundai thinks yes but we say otherwise ...

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N looks the business, but it fakes noises from an engine it doesn't have.
  • We asked ourselves if EVs really need to do this, and we want your thoughts on the matter, too.
  • Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is already making waves. It's the most powerful Hyundai ever made and it looks like it's going to tear up your favorite racetrack or backroad with ease. You can read all about what makes it so hot here, but it does come with a few new features we aren't so sure Hyundai needed to add.

The new N e-shift and N Active Sound+ features both come on the Ioniq 5 N, but they feel a bit like gimmicks. N e-shift essentially mimics the shift points that would come in an internal combustion engine, helping drivers keep better track of where they are in a hypothetical "rev range," while N Active Sound+ plays both futuristic EV and classic internal-combustion engine sounds. Did Hyundai really need to add this in? Check out the video below to get our thoughts on the engine noise fakery that's happening with the new Ioniq 5 N.

Edmunds says

We haven't been able to test how useful these features are, but we're sure we'll get to grips with them once we get behind the wheel. Stay tuned.

