Sound Off: Does the Ioniq 5 N Need to Fake Engine Noise?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is already making waves. It's the most powerful Hyundai ever made and it looks like it's going to tear up your favorite racetrack or backroad with ease. You can read all about what makes it so hot here, but it does come with a few new features we aren't so sure Hyundai needed to add.

The new N e-shift and N Active Sound+ features both come on the Ioniq 5 N, but they feel a bit like gimmicks. N e-shift essentially mimics the shift points that would come in an internal combustion engine, helping drivers keep better track of where they are in a hypothetical "rev range," while N Active Sound+ plays both futuristic EV and classic internal-combustion engine sounds. Did Hyundai really need to add this in? Check out the video below to get our thoughts on the engine noise fakery that's happening with the new Ioniq 5 N.