How We'd Spec It: 2023 Kia Telluride

In 2022, Edmunds named the Kia Telluride as our Top Rated SUV of the year for the third year in a row. There are many reasons this handsome Kia is our favorite, from its appealing design and roomy interior to its thoughtful features and impressive ride quality. But value is what cements this SUV at the top of our recommendation list, and that’s not changing for the 2023 model year.

So what is changing for the 2023 Kia Telluride? For starters, new X-Line and X-Pro trim packages debut, giving the SUV a more rugged look and, in X-Pro spec, added off-roading capability. Kia also adds new infotainment, convenience and safety features and functions. Updated styling, new wheel designs, and fresh paint and interior colors help to differentiate the 2023 Telluride from those which came before it.

So, which version of the 2023 Telluride should you buy? In the sections that follow, we make three recommendations.

The sweet spot in the lineup

While we do love the SX because it offers a lot of luxury features at a very un-luxury price, it's still an expensive option in the Telluride lineup. That's why we think the Kia Telluride EX one level down represents the real sweet spot. With a base price in the low $40,000s, the EX includes heated and ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger’s seat, leather upholstery, second-row side window sunshades and a hands-free rear liftgate.

Plus, the Telluride EX comes with a standard second-row bench seat or available captain’s chairs, giving you more choice depending on how many people you need to carry. You can also outfit the EX with the X-Line trim, which gives the SUV a trendy blacked-out appearance. Additional options include a self-leveling rear suspension package, which is helpful if you plan to use the Telluride’s 5,000-pound maximum towing capacity.

The money-saving alternative

One of the reasons Edmunds loves the Telluride is for its value, and the base LX trim offers plenty of it. The base price is in the mid-$30,000s, but the Kia Telluride LX is anything but basic. The standard SynTex artificial leather does a good job of emulating the real thing, and this year the base Telluride adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, and connected services including access to the new Wi-Fi hotspot.

Kia also enhances the 2023 Telluride’s standard driver assist and collision avoidance package of safety features. This SUV now includes Highway Driving Assist, which pairs adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability with lane centering assistance to provide a semi-autonomous highway driving assist system. You need to keep your hands on the steering wheel, but otherwise this feature works remarkably well.

Another highlight is the Telluride’s standard Junction Turning detection system. It can tell if you’re going to make an unsafe left turn across traffic and automatically brake the SUV to prevent the action. In addition, the rear seat reminder system uses ultrasonic sensors that can detect movement in the SUV for up to 24 hours after you’ve locked and left the Telluride. If you’ve forgotten that it was your turn to drop off at day care, and your child wakes from a nap, the Telluride will sense movement, honk the horn and flash the lights, and send you an alert via the Kia Connect smartphone app.

The one to pick for all of the extras

In its top trim, the 2023 Kia Telluride is a luxury SUV in all but its brand name (and a handful of uninspiring interior plastics). From its supple leather upholstery and simulated suede headliner to its Mercedes-style digital instrumentation and infotainment systems housed under a single curved pane of glass, the Kia Telluride SX Prestige conveys a distinctly upscale look and feel.

Add the new X-Pro package to the SX Prestige, and the SUV adds off-roading capability with standard all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, added ground clearance, and improved angles of approach and departure. Raised roof rails make it easier to tie things down to the roof, and improved powertrain cooling allows Kia to increase the towing capacity to 5,500 pounds. This version of the Telluride also comes with a standard self-leveling rear suspension.

In addition, the SX Prestige includes all of the extras that make the Telluride such a bargain relative to other top-spec rivals. Highlights include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated second-row captain’s chairs, a dual-panel sunroof, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. This version of the SUV also has a head-up display, digital rearview mirror, a surround-view camera, and a camera-based Blind-Spot View Monitor system. You also get digital key technology that allows you to unlock, start and drive the Telluride using your smartphone.