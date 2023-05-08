How We'd Spec It: 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Legendary for its blend of luxury and off-roading capability, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV with more to offer now than at any other point in its 30-year history.

Now in its fifth generation, the latest Grand Cherokee arrived in 2021 first as a new three-row, seven-passenger configuration called the Grand Cherokee L. The traditional two-row version went on sale the next year, followed quickly by a plug-in hybrid variant called the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Now, the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup offers two-row and three-row configurations; a choice between V6, V8 and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains; rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive; and trim levels ranging from basic to luxurious. They include the Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve.

Jeep didn't make many changes to the 2023 Grand Cherokee either. The Trailhawk now comes only with the PHEV drivetrain, the Limited and Overland get a standard infotainment system upgrade, and access to premium sound and high-end audio systems is slightly different.

With so many versions of the Grand Cherokee to choose from, how would we decide to spec this SUV? Continue reading to see our value recommendation, a worthy alternative to that model, and the one that appeals to the sybarite within.

The recommended spec