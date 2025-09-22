Honda Motocompacto Is the Most Efficient (and Painful) EV We’ve Ever Tested

To understand how the most important Edmunds EV Range Test to date came to be, I first need to tell you about my desk. While the Edmunds office is laid out in an open-concept style that promotes chatter and collaboration, my desk is unique in that it faces a corner. It's the space where we store all of our testing equipment, and crucially, our pair of Honda Motocompactos.

See, it's not all Dodge Vipers, Ford Shelby GT500s and infamous Fisker Oceans around here. Still, the best answer I can give you as to why we bought two adorable little suitcase-style scooters at the end of last year amounts to: "Why not?" Yet the little Hondas do more sitting than the Dodge, Shelby or Fisker ever did, collecting dust right in my line of sight. I needed to change that.