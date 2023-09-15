Skip to main content
2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Is an '80s Throwback Star

Retro version revealed with 2024 Frontier pricing

2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody
  • Nissan announced pricing on its new 2024 Frontier pickup, starting at $31,105.
  • The brand added a new trim for the crew cab, the SL, which comes with upgrades in the midrange.
  • 2024 will include the Hardbody Edition, a throwback to the 1980s truck.

Nissan teased the retro stylings of the 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody earlier this month, giving fans of the 1980s a drool-worthy pickup to look forward to. The Japanese brand’s newest Frontier model is not debuting with any major changes, but the Hardbody Edition injects a fresh take.

Starting at $29,770 (plus $1,335 in destination and handling costs for a total of $31,105), the 2024 Frontier costs slightly more than the 2023 model. Nissan added a new SL trim on the four-door crew-cab models with niceties like leather-appointed seating, a premium Fender 10-speaker audio system and LED lighting.

2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody rear three-quarter

The Hardbody Edition starts with a crew-cab SV 4x4 and includes three-spoke, heritage-styled 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Off-road features like black over-fenders and side rail, mud flaps, a bed-mounted sport bar, and an aluminum skid plate give the truck a muscular feel.

What's old is new once more: Retro graphics like a prominent “4x4” on the front doors set the Hardbody apart along with a cutout Nissan logo that’s different from the garden-variety Frontier. Altogether, the 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition adds $3,980 to the crew-cab SV 4x4 model for a total of $42,095.

2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody driving

Hiren Patel, project lead designer for Nissan, has a personal passion for this design.

"I was constantly searching for Hardbody trucks for sale online, and I had pictures of them up all over the studio," Patel said in a statement. "Even if you don't recognize or remember the original Hardbody, you're still going to say, 'That's a cool truck.'"

Available as a 2x4 or 4x4 pickup, the 2024 Frontier is equipped with the same 310-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. When fully equipped, the Frontier can tow up to 6,640 pounds.

Buyers can choose between the crew cab and a King Cab — an extended cab with two doors. The crew cab is offered with a 5-foot or 6-foot bed depending on the trim level, and the latter is offered with a 6-foot bed. The 2024 model is on sale now.

Edmunds says

The Frontier isn't our first choice in midsize pickups, but the Hardbody makes it almost too cool to ignore.

