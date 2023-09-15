2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Is an '80s Throwback Star

Hiren Patel, project lead designer for Nissan, has a personal passion for this design.

"I was constantly searching for Hardbody trucks for sale online, and I had pictures of them up all over the studio," Patel said in a statement. "Even if you don't recognize or remember the original Hardbody, you're still going to say, 'That's a cool truck.'"

Available as a 2x4 or 4x4 pickup, the 2024 Frontier is equipped with the same 310-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. When fully equipped, the Frontier can tow up to 6,640 pounds.

Buyers can choose between the crew cab and a King Cab — an extended cab with two doors. The crew cab is offered with a 5-foot or 6-foot bed depending on the trim level, and the latter is offered with a 6-foot bed. The 2024 model is on sale now.