While we're not the biggest fans of synthesized noise, we found it genuinely helpful to keep one of the AMG EQE's sound profiles simply to give us some audible context for how quickly the car can accelerate. These sounds have been developed by Mercedes to inject a bit of excitement into the largely silent EV driving experience. Some are similar to the sounds and vibrations made by an internal combustion engine, while others are straight out of The Jetsons. Interestingly, the AMG EQE also emits these sound profiles on the outside of the car, lending an even more futuristic vibe to the vehicle as well as alerting pedestrians and cyclists to your presence.

Handling is ridiculously good for something Mercedes-AMG says weighs just north of 5,400 pounds, so if you find yourself on a good road, you can definitely put the AMG EQE to work. The optional carbon-ceramic brakes are genuinely impressive, but the recuperation you get from the strongest setting means you don't really use those big, expensive brakes very often. We can't argue with how good they look, but we think the money you'll save by not getting them could be used to offset the number of times you're likely to charge the AMG EQE because it's just so fun to drive.