2022 Honda Civic: The One We Recommend

It is a great time to be a compact-sedan shopper. Though the list of distinct models has shrunk in recent years, each of those that remain is worthy of your consideration for a number of reasons. However, the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic not only sets the bar in this segment, but it is also the Edmunds Top Rated pick among all sedans from any mainstream brand.

That's no small feat. But as we report in our 2022 Honda Civic review, this car impresses us across the board, especially concerning its driving dynamics, sophisticated technology, and overall utility and efficiency. Five versions of the Civic sedan are available. While we think most people will be happy with our recommended trim level, there are a couple other variants also worth checking out.

The recommended spec

Edmunds recommends the Civic EX for most buyers. It is the most affordable version of the car equipped with the satisfying 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and is also the least expensive pathway to getting a blind-spot monitoring system. In addition to these features, the Civic EX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power sunroof and a rear armrest. The Civic EX sedan carries an MSRP of $26,365, including destination and handling charges.

The worthy alternative

If you can scrape together an extra $3,600, the Civic Touring sedan is also worth taking a look at. It's loaded with the available technology Honda offers on the new Civic, including a larger 9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system and a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. The Civic Touring also comes with appealing 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver's seat, and front and rear parking sensors. The sticker price reads $29,965, including destination.

The emotional choice

If you know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, you're a member of an exclusive club. The Honda Civic Si sport sedan is tailor-made for people like you, in part because it comes only with a stick. That's almost unheard of in a brand-new, redesigned automobile. With 200 horsepower from its turbocharged engine, the Civic Si provides an exhilarating driving experience. You'd better like the color red, though, because it is the dominant color within the cabin. With the destination charge, 2022 Honda Civic Si prices start at $28,315, with summer performance tires available for an additional $200. Manual transmission shifting lessons not included.

Edmunds says

Honda estimates that 40% of Civic sedan buyers will choose the racy-looking Sport trim. That's understandable. But since this version of the car is unavailable with blind-spot monitoring or turbocharging, we recommend the more satisfying EX, Touring and Si trim levels instead. Nevertheless, any Civic delivers an impressive blend of style and sophistication in an efficient, enjoyable and technologically advanced compact car package. And if you desire even more utility, perhaps the five-door Civic hatchback is more your speed.