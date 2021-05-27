2022 Nissan Ariya: Contender or Pretender?

These controls, along with the climate controls on the dashboard, are distinct touch points on the wood trim. They offer haptic feedback when pressed, which Nissan says approximates the feel of mechanical switches. We'll wait to make a definitive judgment in the Ariya's case, but we're not fans of these buttonless controls in other vehicles. Even with haptic feedback, it's difficult — if not impossible — for a driver to distinguish between these segments of a flat panel without looking at them. Hopefully the voice recognition system will be able to make the necessary adjustments so drivers don't have to take their eyes off the road.

From a size perspective, the Ariya is roughly the same length as the Rogue, though the EV's wheelbase is 3 inches longer. That, combined with the totally flat floor, should give the Ariya's rear passengers the opportunity to spread out a bit.

Tesla-beating range?

The jury's still out on this one. Nissan says the Ariya will offer up to 300 miles of range, but it hasn't been rated by the EPA just yet. The EPA has rated the Model Y, with the more conservative of the two trims estimated to travel 326 miles before running out of juice. That said, in Edmunds' real-world EV range testing, we have generally found that Teslas underperform their EPA estimates, while other manufacturers' EVs tend to go farther than what the EPA says. We'll have a better idea of the Ariya's capabilities once we get behind the wheel and subject it to our typical EV testing procedure.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Nissan Ariya's quick acceleration, daring interior design and impressive projected range should give it the tools necessary to compete against top-tier electric SUVs. Stay tuned to our Ariya page for more details, including our driving impressions as soon as Nissan tosses us a key.