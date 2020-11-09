Buy a 2021 Genesis GV80 Now, or Wait a Year for the GV70?

On the Subject of Performance

We don't know which engines will power the GV70, but we can take an educated guess. The GV80 crossover is positioned similarly to the G80 sedan in terms of size and price, and the two vehicles share an engine lineup. We think the GV70 will follow this precedent, which would make it roughly equal to the compact G70 sedan. The G70 currently offers a choice of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines, and either should scoot the GV70 along just fine.

The G70's 3.3-liter V6 is slightly smaller and less powerful than the G80's 3.5-liter unit, but this is inconsequential in terms of performance because the G70 is so much smaller and lighter. It's also far more nimble and enjoyable to drive. Extrapolate this to the SUV variants, and you can conclude that the GV70 should be quicker and more sprightly than the hulking GV80. And because the GV70's presumptive 3.3-liter V6 will be turbocharged, achieving output that matches or exceeds that of the GV80 3.5T should be just an easy retune away.

On the Subject of Luxury

The GV80's interior is nothing short of stunning. With knurled metal switchgear and quilted leather upholstery, the GV80 feels like it should cost more than it does. The GV70 will be more budget-friendly, but it does carry a similar design to its bigger brother. Though you'll likely see more run-of-the-mill plastics in the GV70's cabin, our experience with the least expensive Genesis — the G70 — suggests that this brand doesn't skimp on the interior even if you don't pay top dollar. While the two SUVs may not match up exactly, we fully expect the GV70 to earn its luxury status.

Edmunds Says

The GV80's paint hasn't even dried yet, and Genesis is already previewing the next SUV in its lineup — the smaller, less expensive GV70. Although the GV80 maximizes room and undoubtedly ups the luxury factor, the GV70 will appeal to a broader audience and probably be a bit more fun to drive. Stay tuned to Edmunds' GV80 and GV70 pages for the latest on the growing Genesis SUV family.