Buy a 2021 Genesis GV80 Now, or Wait a Year for the GV70?

- The 2021 GV80 is almost here, but should you wait for the smaller, less expensive GV70?
- Before you scoff, check out what the GV70 has to offer. It's pretty compelling.
The 2021 Genesis GV80 hasn't even gone on sale yet, but Hyundai's luxury arm just pulled the wraps off a new SUV that might undermine the GV80's sales potential. This new compact crossover will slot below its midsize sibling and carry the moniker GV70, because, well, 70 is less than 80. But is it really? We make the cases for both cars below.
On the Subject of Room
Bigger is always going to be better when you need maximum utility. If you have a family of tall adults, require extra cargo room, or need a third row of seating, go directly to your local Genesis dealer and reserve a GV80. Though we don't have GV70 interior measurements or cargo figures yet, it's safe to assume that the GV80 will reign supreme on both counts. And while there are some small crossovers with three rows, we don't expect the GV70 will follow suit. If you need room for seven, it's GV80 all day.
Compact SUVs are more spacious than you might think, however, so as long as you won't be shuttling human Sequoias all over town, the GV70 will probably have enough room to suit your lifestyle. As with most things in life, examining your needs honestly could save you a lot of money in the long run.