Driven: New 2022 Range Rover Looks to Reclaim Its Top Luxury SUV Status

How's the new Range Rover's interior?

As you might expect, the Range Rover's front seats are commodious and offer plenty of adjustment, while the high-set seating position provides a commanding view of the road ahead — a Range Rover trademark. Heating, ventilation and a range of massage functions can also help to soothe one's derriere on long journeys.

The experience for those in the rear is somewhat defined by the choice of wheelbase. Range Rover claims the rear legroom is improved relative to the old model for the standard-wheelbase model, but it's still surprisingly tight. Six-footers can sit in tandem and those in the rear can slide their feet under the seat in front, but it's no more than adequate. The issue is especially acute if you choose the executive seat option that introduces more opulent rear chairs with additional recline functionality. The latter also steals trunk space.

The extra interior space from the long-wheelbase version is more fitting for a big luxury SUV. It also introduces the option of seven seats for the first time on a Range Rover. The third-row seats are roomy enough to accommodate adults on the provision that second-row passengers are willing to sacrifice some legroom by sliding the rear bench forward. Given that the long-wheelbase model with seven seats is just $6,000 more than the standard five-seater, it's a highly desirable proposition on the assumption that your garage can house a vehicle measuring 207 inches in length versus 199 inches for the standard Range Rover.

The rest of the interior really echoes the design of the exterior. In a world where some manufacturers are seemingly intent on increasingly complex and outlandish design — stand up, BMW — the Range Rover is pleasingly reductionist. It goes its own way with elegant surfacing and clever choice of materials. You can still have dead cow everywhere should you wish but Land Rover has also introduced some new, more animal-friendly material choices. To our eyes, the overall effect is hugely appealing and should age well. It works well too, with a good driving position and sensibly sighted controls. Most importantly, it feels a cut above a Mercedes or BMW in both design and quality.

At a Land Rover sponsored event, we also drove and rode in the SV version, which will be available for the 2023 model year and features two aircraft-style rear chairs, a fold-out table and fridge. It's for those who prefer to be driven and is certainly opulent, as it should be with a price tag north of $200,000.