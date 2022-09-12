The improved performance isn't reserved for driving straight. The M40i's more forceful brakes are noticeably better on the track, stopping this X3 from 60 mph in a mere 108 feet. On our test track, it took our long-term xDrive30i 129 feet to stop from the same speed.

Not only do the M40i's beefier brakes perform better at the track, they also pay dividends when you feel like wringing out the X3 on a canyon road. Drive the two versions back to back, and you'll further notice improved handling through corners. The M40i is simply a more fun version of the X3 no matter where, or in what capacity, you're driving it.

The M40i's additional dose of fun does come with a few drawbacks. The most notable is on-road comfort. If you're a regular driver on highways in desperate need of repaving, or anywhere in the Los Angeles area, you'll feel every bump in the M40i. The suspension is stiff and the driver's seat offers little in the way of additional padding to make up for it. Similar to the base X3, the M40i's steering sometimes succumbs to a heavy-yet-lifeless feel, giving the SUV a wandering sensation that's especially evident while cruising on a highway.