2024 Kia EV9 Starts at $56,395 With 230 Miles of Range

The EV9's starting price is here, and so are its range figures

2024 Kia EV9 front
  • The base Kia EV9 will cost $56K and go 230 miles on a charge.
  • A Long Range model packs an impressive 304 miles of range.
  • Predictably, AWD models lose range for performance, offering at least 379 hp with 280 miles of range.

The 2024 Kia EV9 Light starts at $56,395. But we already knew the rear-wheel-drive base trim of the new Kia SUV costs that much. Now, Kia has released the full pricing structure for its full-size electric SUV, as well as the finer details on what each trim contains. 

Light – 230 miles

The Light RWD trim, for example, will have an eight-way power driver’s seat with heating and ventilation as standard, as well as a single electric motor that puts out 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft and that pulls from a 76-kWh battery.

EV9 Light Long Range – 304 miles

The next rung up the Kia EV9 ladder is also RWD, and it's called the $60,695 Light Long Range. As the name implies, this model uses a larger 99.8-kWh battery, and its single electric motor actually makes less power — 201 hp — than the base model. This is also the entry point for captain’s chairs in the second row.

EV9 Wind – 280 miles

From here on out, all EV9 models come standard with a dual-motor AWD setup. The starting point for this layout is the $65,395 EV9 Wind. The Wind makes almost twice the power of the seemingly asthmatic Long Range trim, producing 379 horsepower and 443 lb-ft torque. Kia also says Wind models get extra ground clearance, and that a heat pump and heated steering wheel are included.

20157_2024_EV9_GT-Line.jpg

EV9 Land – 280 miles

Kia will charge buyers $71,395 for the EV9 Land, which adds a new Digital Pattern Lighting Grille, 14-speaker Meridian sound system and other luxuries. Strangely, this appears to be the point at which the EV9 can be ordered with blind-spot monitoring, a very common feature in even the cheapest cars. An optional towing package bumps towing capacity to 5,000 pounds, but Kia has not provided pricing.

EV9 GT-Line – 270 miles

As with other models, the EV9 will have a GT-Line trim, priced at $75,395. Barring a full EV9 GT, this is the current range-topper in the lineup. These models will have their own unique front and rear fascias. While power outputs are the same as the other dual-motor EV9 models, torque rises to 516 lb-ft. The GT-Line also adds Kia’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2, which allows drivers to park remotely or exit from certain spots while outside the vehicle. You’ll also find other trim-exclusive touches on the interior and reclining rear seats with a footrest. Deliveries are starting late this year, and Kia plans to move production for the EV9 to its new West Point, Georgia, facility in 2024.

Edmunds says

The EV9 is a hair more expensive than we’d predicted, with the GT-Line trim topping out at more than $75,000. Still, the pricing puts the top-spec EV9 just under competitors like the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S.

Chase Bierenkovenby

