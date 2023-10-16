2024 Kia EV9 Starts at $56,395 With 230 Miles of Range

The 2024 Kia EV9 Light starts at $56,395. But we already knew the rear-wheel-drive base trim of the new Kia SUV costs that much. Now, Kia has released the full pricing structure for its full-size electric SUV, as well as the finer details on what each trim contains.

Light – 230 miles

The Light RWD trim, for example, will have an eight-way power driver’s seat with heating and ventilation as standard, as well as a single electric motor that puts out 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft and that pulls from a 76-kWh battery.

EV9 Light Long Range – 304 miles

The next rung up the Kia EV9 ladder is also RWD, and it's called the $60,695 Light Long Range. As the name implies, this model uses a larger 99.8-kWh battery, and its single electric motor actually makes less power — 201 hp — than the base model. This is also the entry point for captain’s chairs in the second row.

EV9 Wind – 280 miles

From here on out, all EV9 models come standard with a dual-motor AWD setup. The starting point for this layout is the $65,395 EV9 Wind. The Wind makes almost twice the power of the seemingly asthmatic Long Range trim, producing 379 horsepower and 443 lb-ft torque. Kia also says Wind models get extra ground clearance, and that a heat pump and heated steering wheel are included.