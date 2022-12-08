As the auto industry continues to forge its path toward an electrified and autonomous future, the stakes are higher than ever. But an interesting upside has emerged: Early data shows that EVs are giving automakers the opportunity to redefine their brands in the eyes of consumers, which ordinarily would require a hefty investment over years, if not decades. Here's how three legacy automakers are capitalizing on this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

How we got here

Social media conversations led by Tesla superfans would suggest otherwise, but mainstream consumer interest in EVs has been slow to gain momentum. In 2021, just 2.6% of new vehicle purchases were electric. This took a turn in early 2022 when skyrocketing gas prices prompted many Americans to ask themselves if it was time to make the switch to an EV, and in mid-March, one out of four vehicles shopped on Edmunds was electrified. Gas prices have since dropped, but between splashy new EV debuts backed by big automaker marketing dollars and spirited discussion surrounding EV tax credits within the Inflation Reduction Act, a growing number of car shoppers are paying attention to the EV market.

A closer look at Edmunds’ sales and trade-in data through November 2022 for three EVs from mainstream brands — the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — reveals that electric vehicles are not simply redefining transportation; they’re powering a seismic shift in consumer perception of the automotive giants that manufacture them that could create a competitive edge in the years to come.

The four major EV market trends that reflect this notable shift in consumer shopping behavior have already begun to emerge in 2022, but we anticipate that they will only grow more apparent in 2023 and beyond.

Trend 1: EVs are attracting more luxury owners

According to an auto industry adage, once a car buyer goes luxury, he or she never goes back. But recently, thanks to brands like Tesla, the definition of luxury has evolved to be less about seat fabrics and more about powertrain and in-vehicle technologies. Trade-in data for all three of these EVs reveals that these mainstream brands are capturing an impressive share of luxury trade-ins compared to their brand stablemates.