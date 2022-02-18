Bronco vs. Bronco Sport: 10 Key Differences

Interior: Bronco vs. Bronco Sport

With its higher price point and larger footprint, the Bronco predictably has a nicer and more spacious interior than the Bronco Sport. The materials in the Bronco are higher-quality, too, especially on the upper trim levels. Unfortunately, the Bronco's buttons only feel good when you're comparing it to the Bronco Sport.

Up against most other midsize SUVs, the Bronco feels like it was built with a lot of stiff plastic. The Bronco Sport feels a bit plasticky in areas, too, but it more closely matches the small SUV's price point. The Bronco Sport is much quieter on the highway. The standard Bronco's convertible top and hardtop are both seriously loud at highway speeds, with lots of wind noise that can detract from the overall experience.

Technology: Bronco vs. Bronco Sport

Both Bronco SUVs shine in the tech department. The Bronco Sport offers a number of standard features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Options like adaptive cruise control and Ford's available navigation system work well in daily practice. There are some low-res graphics in the Bronco Sport, but that's where the Bronco comes in.

The big Bronco similarly gets smartphone integration and an 8-inch touchscreen as standard, but a massive 12-inch screen is optional and it's a pleasure to behold. Screen resolution is excellent and optional driver aids work well. There are also a number of available tech features that can help amateur off-roaders become more confident in the dirt — stuff like Trail one-pedal driving and Trail Turn Assist. One big drawback, though, is that the Bronco's stereo (even the upgraded 10-speaker system) has a hard time battling the wind noise.

Off-road capability: Bronco vs. Bronco Sport

The Bronco Sport can make it to some pretty remote destinations, especially if you opt for one of the off-road-oriented trims, but, no surprise here, it's no match for the big Bronco. The Bronco has significantly more ground clearance, better approach and departure angles, more optional choices for all-terrain tires, a solid front axle and a true four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing (instead of all-wheel drive). A locking front differential is also available on the big Bronco, and with the manual transmission you get a super short first gear labeled "C" for crawling over serious obstacles with the clutch fully disengaged. Although the Bronco Sport offers a number of significant upgrades for off-roading over the pavement-biased Escape that it's derived from, including a nifty twin-clutch system that can mimic a locking rear differential, it'll never be a purpose-built beast like the Bronco.