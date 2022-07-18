- Raptor R swaps the Raptor's turbo V6 for a supercharged V8
- Pumps out a whopping 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque
- Ram 1500 TRX still has power-output bragging rights
Supertruck fans: This is the one you've been waiting for. It was clear that Ram had the F-150 Raptor in its sights when it debuted the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX in August 2020. This was evident even from the name; everyone who has seen a Jurassic Park movie knows that thunder lizards trump curly-toed pigeons any day. It was only a matter of time before Ford, having created the modern-day high-output pickup segment in the first place, would have a more serious answer than the Raptor's 450-horsepower V6.
Esteemed members of the jury, that day is today. Here before you is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R — the all-conquering desert runner that might finally return the supertruck crown to the house of Ford.
Beneath the Raptor R's domed hood beats the heart of the almighty Shelby GT500. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is detuned in this application, but it still produces a stonking 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. It's oh so close to the TRX's 702 hp and 650 lb-ft, which must have irked Ford's engineers to no end.
Ford isn't quoting Raptor R 0-60 mph times just yet, but at the Edmunds test track, we ran the TRX from zero to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds — an astounding result from a three-ton pickup. We expect the Raptor R to run neck and neck with the TRX, which would represent a noticeable uptick in acceleration compared to the regular Raptor's 5.8-second result. As with the Raptor, the Raptor R will feature a 10-speed automatic transmission and, of course, standard four-wheel drive.
Given that the regular Raptor is already packed with off-road equipment, the Raptor R doesn't mess with the formula too much with the exception of the far more potent engine. The only other true performance upgrade is that the Raptor's optional beadlock-capable 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires are standard kit for the Raptor R.
We don't yet know what other optional Raptor features may come standard on the Raptor R, but the interior will feature additional orange accents, carbon fiber adorns the dash, and the Recaro seats are now trimmed in leather and Alcantara faux suede.
The transplanted supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500 finally gives the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R the ammo it needs to challenge the outstanding Ram 1500 TRX. Keep an eye out for an Edmunds comparison test when the Raptor R launches this fall.