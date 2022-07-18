Supertruck fans: This is the one you've been waiting for. It was clear that Ram had the F-150 Raptor in its sights when it debuted the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX in August 2020. This was evident even from the name; everyone who has seen a Jurassic Park movie knows that thunder lizards trump curly-toed pigeons any day. It was only a matter of time before Ford, having created the modern-day high-output pickup segment in the first place, would have a more serious answer than the Raptor's 450-horsepower V6.

Esteemed members of the jury, that day is today. Here before you is the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R — the all-conquering desert runner that might finally return the supertruck crown to the house of Ford.

Awesome V8 is just what the doctor ordered