What is the Maverick?

The Ford Maverick is our best guess at the name of Ford's newest pickup. Based on the Ford Escape, the Maverick will be a compact truck that slots below the Ranger and F-150 in Ford's lineup. Its unibody construction differs from the Ranger's and F-150's classic body-on-frame construction, which may ultimately put a limit on how much the Maverick can tow and haul. But its crossover backbone will also likely deliver a more comfortable, refined ride than its larger siblings manage. This could make the Maverick a solid choice for buyers who want the versatility of a pickup but don't need an old-school truck's absurdly high capabilities.