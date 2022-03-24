Ford CEO Confirms F-150 Lighting EPA Range Estimates

According to Farley, the EPA range estimates for the XLT, Lariat and Pro trims is 230 miles on a single charge with the standard battery. Up the ante to the extended battery, and those models will go 320 miles on a full charge, while Platinum-spec Lightnings have a range of 300 miles. Farley also noted that the 320-mile estimate was 20 miles more than they originally expected from the extended-range battery. For a little context, that 320-mile range number is 6 miles more than you'll get out of a Rivian R1T.

However, in our test, the Rivian managed to better its 314-mile range estimate by 3 miles. Another key competitor for the Lightning, the GMC Hummer EV pickup, has a total range of 329 miles. Bear in mind that it's packing a 200-kWh battery, while the Ford's battery capacity is significantly less at 131 kWh. We'll be sure to put as many versions of the Lightning as we can through our real-world range test to see how it stacks up.