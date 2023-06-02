- Ford Performance is offering a massive performance boost for V8-powered F-150s.
Raptor R for the Street? Ford Releases 700-HP F-150 Supercharger Kit
If you're a Ford fan you're already well familiar with the Raptor R — it's the Raptor paired with the 700-horsepower V8 it always deserved. But if you want similar levels of grunt in your F-150 without paying the hefty Raptor premium or you simply don't need the off-road kit, Ford now has the answer. The Blue Oval is releasing the F-150 FP700 package, good for 700 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.
The package will be available on 2021-2023 F-150s with any cab style, bed length, and either rear- or four-wheel drive that have the 5.0-liter V8 underhood. Regardless of which cab style or driveline type your F-150 has, all FP700s are equipped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger that was developed by Ford Performance and a lowering kit for the rear end. But, potentially even better than that, the kit also comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Buyers will need to have it installed by a Ford dealer or Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician to be eligible for the warranty, but the extra protection is likely worth it over installing it yourself.
Two editions of the package are available, the Black Edition and the Bronze Edition — these are just the cosmetic upgrades that come with the kit to help your FP700-equipped F-150 stand out from the crowd. The Black Edition features, as you might have guessed, black 22-inch wheels, black decals, a blacked-out grille, a black Ford Performance fender vent and Ford Performance floor mats. The Bronze Edition gets the same wheels and decals, but in bronze. It also gets the same floor mats, grille treatment and fender vents.
If you want to take things a step further, Ford Accessory Distributors will sell you even more optional goodies to really go all out. Highlights from this selection include a tailgate light bar, a black roof spoiler, a tailgate spoiler, and a sport exhaust system (that may require a midpipe add-on if your F-150 has the longer 157-inch wheelbase). The base kit in either the Bronze Edition or Black Edition will cost $12,350, with the other add-ons being sold separately. The kits go on sale today, so if you're itching for a big upgrade to your V8-powered F-150, you might want to act fast.
Edmunds says
Raptor R levels of power in a short-bed crew-cab pickup? Sign us up!