If you're a Ford fan you're already well familiar with the Raptor R — it's the Raptor paired with the 700-horsepower V8 it always deserved. But if you want similar levels of grunt in your F-150 without paying the hefty Raptor premium or you simply don't need the off-road kit, Ford now has the answer. The Blue Oval is releasing the F-150 FP700 package, good for 700 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque.

The package will be available on 2021-2023 F-150s with any cab style, bed length, and either rear- or four-wheel drive that have the 5.0-liter V8 underhood. Regardless of which cab style or driveline type your F-150 has, all FP700s are equipped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger that was developed by Ford Performance and a lowering kit for the rear end. But, potentially even better than that, the kit also comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Buyers will need to have it installed by a Ford dealer or Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician to be eligible for the warranty, but the extra protection is likely worth it over installing it yourself.