With the newly optional Black Diamond package, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is getting added off-road hardware and appeal to adventure-seeking SUV shoppers. At $1,295 on top of the price of the Big Bend ($32,770) or Outer Banks ($36,690) trim, the Black Diamond package adds a number of features that will give the Bronco Sport extra grip and capability when venturing onto unpaved surfaces.

Black Diamond off-road gear

At each corner of a Bronco Sport kitted out with the Black Diamond package, you'll find 17-inch Carbonized Gray aluminum wheels wrapped in 225/65R17 Continental all-terrain tires. The fact that these wheels look like old-school steel wheels — often referred to as “steelies” — adds some nostalgic appeal to this five-passenger SUV.

Also part of the Black Diamond package are unique matte-black exterior graphics located on the hood and along the sides of the Bronco Sport. Combined with the Bronco Sport’s impressive roster of 11 exterior colors, this compact SUV packs a visual punch lacking in many direct rivals.

Bronco bashing, minus the bumps and scrapes

Of course, there is more to the Black Diamond package than cosmetic changes. For those times when you’re traversing rough and rocky terrain — or navigating something as wild as a bustling Trader Joe’s parking lot — there are four underbody steel skid plates.

These are positioned to protect the Bronco Sport’s mechanicals, including its 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, eight-speed automatic and fuel tank. Every Bronco Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive. A more powerful 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is also offered, though it’s exclusive to the Badlands and Heritage Limited trims.

Yee-haw, Bronco Off-Roadeo!

In announcing the debut of the Black Diamond package, Ford also revealed its Bronco Off-Roadeo drive program is being opened to 2023 Bronco Sport owners, or anyone awaiting delivery of one.

With locations in Texas, Nevada, Utah and New Hampshire, the one-day complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo course is designed to teach a variety of off-road driving tips. It’s available to anyone interested in traversing rough-and-tumble terrain and caters to all skill levels. A new offering, dubbed Winter Weekends, is also set to be offered at Bronco Off-Roadeo locations in Moab, Utah, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas.