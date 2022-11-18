- 2023 Ford Bronco Sport adds optional Black Diamond off-road package.
- Black Diamond is available on the Big Bend and Outer Banks trims.
- Highlights include underbody bash plates and all-terrain tires.
With the newly optional Black Diamond package, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is getting added off-road hardware and appeal to adventure-seeking SUV shoppers. At $1,295 on top of the price of the Big Bend ($32,770) or Outer Banks ($36,690) trim, the Black Diamond package adds a number of features that will give the Bronco Sport extra grip and capability when venturing onto unpaved surfaces.
At each corner of a Bronco Sport kitted out with the Black Diamond package, you'll find 17-inch Carbonized Gray aluminum wheels wrapped in 225/65R17 Continental all-terrain tires. The fact that these wheels look like old-school steel wheels — often referred to as “steelies” — adds some nostalgic appeal to this five-passenger SUV.
Also part of the Black Diamond package are unique matte-black exterior graphics located on the hood and along the sides of the Bronco Sport. Combined with the Bronco Sport’s impressive roster of 11 exterior colors, this compact SUV packs a visual punch lacking in many direct rivals.
Of course, there is more to the Black Diamond package than cosmetic changes. For those times when you’re traversing rough and rocky terrain — or navigating something as wild as a bustling Trader Joe’s parking lot — there are four underbody steel skid plates.
These are positioned to protect the Bronco Sport’s mechanicals, including its 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, eight-speed automatic and fuel tank. Every Bronco Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive. A more powerful 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is also offered, though it’s exclusive to the Badlands and Heritage Limited trims.
In announcing the debut of the Black Diamond package, Ford also revealed its Bronco Off-Roadeo drive program is being opened to 2023 Bronco Sport owners, or anyone awaiting delivery of one.
With locations in Texas, Nevada, Utah and New Hampshire, the one-day complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo course is designed to teach a variety of off-road driving tips. It’s available to anyone interested in traversing rough-and-tumble terrain and caters to all skill levels. A new offering, dubbed Winter Weekends, is also set to be offered at Bronco Off-Roadeo locations in Moab, Utah, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas.
The Black Diamond package broadens the appeal of the Bronco Sport to SUV shoppers intending to go off-roading — or those who just want the rugged wheels, skid plates, and exterior graphics it adds to this versatile sport-ute.