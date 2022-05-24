2023 Marks 40 Years for 4Runner

- Based on the SR5 Premium trim level
- Retro-inspired but still modern
- Only 4,040 Special Editions will be made available for the U.S.
Hey Gen Xers, wanna feel old? The Toyota 4Runner is turning 40 years old. If this feels a little like a punch to the gut, take solace in this: Toyota is introducing a special 2023 4Runner to celebrate, and it's basically the rig of your 1980s dreams. Just check those heritage graphics!
Production of the 2023 40th Anniversary Special Edition is limited to just 4,040 (see what they did there?) for the U.S. and is based on the base 4Runner SR5.
No matter if you fondly recall the awesomeness of the original 4Runner of the 1980s, or if you're more a fan of the current model, the 40th Anniversary Special Edition is the ultimate fusion of old and new. Available in black, white or red metallic, this special edition features a body-colored "heritage" grille and unique bronze wheels and tailgate badging not seen on any other 4Runner.
What'll really turn heads is the retro-inspired heritage graphics package. Just like the old Toyota pickups that the original 4Runner's platform was built from, the 40th Anniversary Special Edition gets to wear orange, yellow and red racing stripes, too.
The interior of the special edition also gets some love with exclusive badging, a standard power moonroof, and bronze-colored stitching found along the shift knob and seats. Overall, the special edition offers all the modern conveniences of today's SUVs with the spirit and styling of the earliest 4Runner models.
The Toyota 4Runner is already popular, but with new changes for 2023 and this crazy-cool special edition that adds more personality and spirit than ever before, this might be the year to pick one up.