2023 Marks 40 Years for 4Runner

Sweet truck, bro

No matter if you fondly recall the awesomeness of the original 4Runner of the 1980s, or if you're more a fan of the current model, the 40th Anniversary Special Edition is the ultimate fusion of old and new. Available in black, white or red metallic, this special edition features a body-colored "heritage" grille and unique bronze wheels and tailgate badging not seen on any other 4Runner.

What'll really turn heads is the retro-inspired heritage graphics package. Just like the old Toyota pickups that the original 4Runner's platform was built from, the 40th Anniversary Special Edition gets to wear orange, yellow and red racing stripes, too.

The interior of the special edition also gets some love with exclusive badging, a standard power moonroof, and bronze-colored stitching found along the shift knob and seats. Overall, the special edition offers all the modern conveniences of today's SUVs with the spirit and styling of the earliest 4Runner models.