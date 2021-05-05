2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More

- A 2-inch lift kit is now available for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, because of course it is
- The kit will cost $1,495 and include Fox shocks, new springs and various other suspension upgrades
- Other Mopar options include a Jeep wall charger and more conventional mods like rock rails and a Warn winch
Just because the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid shouldn't mean it's any less of a Jeep. But until recently, the 4xe lacked some key enhancements from the brand's extensive options catalog. Happily, the Wrangler 4xe can now be equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, so if you want to take those extra electrons into the wilderness, you'll be able to do so with even greater ease. And although the lift kit is the headline item, there are a number of new options for the Wrangler 4xe that should please shoppers who prefer to enhance their plug-in Jeep with factory upgrades.