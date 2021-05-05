2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More

New factory accessories put plug-in Wrangler on par with its siblings

  • A 2-inch lift kit is now available for the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, because of course it is
  • The kit will cost $1,495 and include Fox shocks, new springs and various other suspension upgrades
  • Other Mopar options include a Jeep wall charger and more conventional mods like rock rails and a Warn winch

Just because the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid shouldn't mean it's any less of a Jeep. But until recently, the 4xe lacked some key enhancements from the brand's extensive options catalog. Happily, the Wrangler 4xe can now be equipped with a 2-inch lift kit, so if you want to take those extra electrons into the wilderness, you'll be able to do so with even greater ease. And although the lift kit is the headline item, there are a number of new options for the Wrangler 4xe that should please shoppers who prefer to enhance their plug-in Jeep with factory upgrades.

All the gear you need to get higher — and charge faster

In case you're not familiar, the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a 17-kWh battery pack, a combination that yields an EPA-estimated 21 miles of all-electric range before shifting to gasoline consumption. That's pretty cool, but the hybrid powertrain also changes the vehicle's weight distribution, so Jeep had to develop some specific parts for the 4xe's lift kit. Fork over the $1,495 asking price and you'll get a customized wood crate full of goodies from Jeep Performance Parts, including four Fox shocks, four springs, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and various fasteners.

For at-home charging, Jeep is also offering Jeep-branded 240-volt wall chargers. They come in two variants: hardwired ($621.50) and plug-in ($647.90). Jeep claims they'll charge your Wrangler 4xe at five times the rate of a standard cordset cable.

Otherwise, the 4xe gets pretty much all the customization options you'd expect from a Wrangler, including rock rails ($925), tube doors ($1,195), a winch-compatible front bumper ($1,275), a Warn winch ($1,595), an off-road LED light kit ($725) and much more.

Edmunds says

If you want to customize a vehicle with parts directly from the manufacturer, the Jeep Wrangler was already one of the best vehicles for the job. But now that the plug-in Wrangler 4xe is essentially as customizable as any other Wrangler, with unique all-electric drivability to boot, you've got some interesting new ways to build an ultra-capable Jeep.

Travis Langnessby

As a reviews editor, Travis drives cars in as many scenarios as possible to truly understand their strengths and weaknesses. And he takes them camping whenever possible. Instagram | Twitter

