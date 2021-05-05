2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More

All the gear you need to get higher — and charge faster

In case you're not familiar, the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a 17-kWh battery pack, a combination that yields an EPA-estimated 21 miles of all-electric range before shifting to gasoline consumption. That's pretty cool, but the hybrid powertrain also changes the vehicle's weight distribution, so Jeep had to develop some specific parts for the 4xe's lift kit. Fork over the $1,495 asking price and you'll get a customized wood crate full of goodies from Jeep Performance Parts, including four Fox shocks, four springs, front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops, and various fasteners.

For at-home charging, Jeep is also offering Jeep-branded 240-volt wall chargers. They come in two variants: hardwired ($621.50) and plug-in ($647.90). Jeep claims they'll charge your Wrangler 4xe at five times the rate of a standard cordset cable.

Otherwise, the 4xe gets pretty much all the customization options you'd expect from a Wrangler, including rock rails ($925), tube doors ($1,195), a winch-compatible front bumper ($1,275), a Warn winch ($1,595), an off-road LED light kit ($725) and much more.