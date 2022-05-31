The New 2023 BMW X1 Is the First BMW in Decades Without an iDrive Controller

- Fully redesigned for 2023
- Kicks off the third X1 generation
Modern BMW interiors all kind of look the same. That's not ideal if you're plunking down a hundred grand for a top-of-the-line 7 Series, but it's great news if you go with an affordable option like the 2023 BMW X1. Redesigned for 2023, the X1 translates the overall design of other models in the lineup to a smaller, less expensive package. As long as you don't need a cavernous cabin or whipcrack acceleration, the X1 offers many of the same tech features as its bigger brothers at a price point that won't bust your budget.
Changes for this entry-level BMW SUV start with the exterior. The new X1 is 1.7 inches longer than its predecessor, with nearly a full inch of that between the wheels. This should mean that the X1 should have even more legroom than the outgoing model, which we already noted was one of the most spacious in its class. The front and rear are restyled, with new L-shaped blades at each corner. We've seen these design elements on the upcoming 2023 3 Series refresh, so there's a good chance they will appear in other BMWs, too.
However, it's the 2023 X1's cabin that exhibits the most meaningful changes. But before we get to that, let's take a peek at what drives the wheels.
The 2023 BMW X1 will initially only be sold with one powertrain configuration, which BMW refers to as the xDrive28i. Like last year's model, the 2023 X1 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque this time around, compared to 228 hp and 258 lb-ft in the previous generation. The xDrive moniker means this small SUV features all-wheel drive (the outgoing X1 was also available with sDrive, or front-wheel drive), with power routed through a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. BMW says the new X1 can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which is slightly quicker than the old version.
While BMW seems to be mostly focusing on bumping up the X1's tech credentials for this generation, there are a handful of upgrades that should make driving and ownership easier and more enjoyable. For starters, there's a new optional adaptive M suspension setup, which allows you to choose between a sporty, controlled ride during spirited driving or a comfort-oriented setup while cruising. On the more practical side, a new brake wear indicator system lets you know when the brake pads need to be replaced, and new cloud-based algorithms predict how much tread is left before you need to replace the tires.
BMW's latest design ethos is on full display in the new X1. You get a singular glass enclosure for the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen, with the latter angled toward the driver. The center stack is also cleaned up, so there aren't several tiers of climate controls and preset buttons. Instead, these functions are all contained within menus and submenus of the infotainment system. We don't love this approach on paper — though visually clunky, the smattering of buttons were pretty useful — but we'll reserve final judgment until we take it for a test run ourselves.
The one aspect of the X1's interior that truly surprised us was the layout of the center console. Just ahead of the armrest is a control panel where the transmission selector toggle is located, along with driving mode buttons and basic audio functions. But to our surprise, there's no iDrive controller! The iDrive knob that allows you to move though the operating system's menus has been a BMW staple since it appeared on the 7 Series over 20 years ago. And it wasn't long ago that using a controller was mandatory following BMW's removal of touchscreen functionality from several models as a result of the ongoing chip shortage. We're genuinely shocked to see BMW go touchscreen-only for the new X1.
The BMW X1 is available with loads of new tech. The newly standard blind-spot monitor adds a safe-exit feature that sounds an alert if you're about to open your door into approaching traffic. The X1 also now finally supports wireless Android Auto smartphone connectivity; it joins wireless Apple CarPlay functionality on the standard features list.
But the best new stuff requires paying a little extra. Highlights include a surround-view monitor with a Remote 3D View function, allowing users to conjure a live image of their vehicle using BMW's smartphone application. There are also three new recording features added when you select the Parking Assistant Plus automated parking system. Crash Recorder saves the previous 60 seconds in the event of a collision, and Joy Recorder can save up to 60 seconds of video when the driver requests it. Finally, Remote Theft Recorder can capture video from several different angles when the alarm system is triggered.
You can also opt for an augmented reality overlay for the navigation system. When a destination is entered, a live image will be beamed to the touchscreen when a turn is imminent, and turn directions and street names will be projected onto the image. Lastly, the Driving Assistant Professional system now includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, which lets you drive hands-free on certain highways at speeds up to 40 mph. All these systems will surely not be cheap, but it's impressive to see BMW introducing such futuristic tech on one of its most affordable vehicles.
The 2023 BMW X1 is a technological tour de force, and its interior design isn't vastly different from what more expensive models in the range offer. If you want a BMW with all the features of the big dogs but have a more modest budget, the X1 might be the SUV for you.