The New 2023 BMW X1 Is the First BMW in Decades Without an iDrive Controller

Modern BMW interiors all kind of look the same. That's not ideal if you're plunking down a hundred grand for a top-of-the-line 7 Series, but it's great news if you go with an affordable option like the 2023 BMW X1. Redesigned for 2023, the X1 translates the overall design of other models in the lineup to a smaller, less expensive package. As long as you don't need a cavernous cabin or whipcrack acceleration, the X1 offers many of the same tech features as its bigger brothers at a price point that won't bust your budget.

Changes for this entry-level BMW SUV start with the exterior. The new X1 is 1.7 inches longer than its predecessor, with nearly a full inch of that between the wheels. This should mean that the X1 should have even more legroom than the outgoing model, which we already noted was one of the most spacious in its class. The front and rear are restyled, with new L-shaped blades at each corner. We've seen these design elements on the upcoming 2023 3 Series refresh, so there's a good chance they will appear in other BMWs, too.

However, it's the 2023 X1's cabin that exhibits the most meaningful changes. But before we get to that, let's take a peek at what drives the wheels.

What's under the X1's hood?