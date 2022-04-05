Next-Generation Volkswagen Tiguan Could Go Electric

While some compact crossovers have a defining characteristic that makes them one of our more highly rated models — like a powerful engine or class-leading infotainment system — the Volkswagen Tiguan merely fills a slot in Volkswagen's SUV lineup. Unless you're sold on its muscular styling or nifty digital instrument panel, there are other crossovers with more efficient powertrains, quicker acceleration, more upscale materials and so on.

Recent spy shots of a next-generation Tiguan hint that Volkswagen's forthcoming third-generation model might have a trick or two up its sleeve, which may finally give the compact SUV a fighting chance to win shoppers over. The Tiguan prototype in these photos is a fully electric test mule, which suggests that Volkswagen is developing a Tiguan EV for the crossover's next redesign. A conventional gasoline engine, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants are also possible, though we don't yet have a bead on which of these will come to the US-spec model.