What does drifting — i.e., the art of driving sideways around corners with smoke billowing from the tires — have to do with the future of self-driving cars? It's a head-scratcher, but Toyota has an answer in the form of a self-drifting Supra.

In what Toyota Research Institute (TRI) says is "a world first," a Toyota Supra programmed with autonomous drifting capability successfully navigated a portion of the West track at California's Thunderhill Raceway while simultaneously avoiding obstacles on the course.

In the hands of an experienced driver, drifting can be fun. Anyone who grew up where it snows, or has the fortune of driving a rear-drive vehicle or one with a handbrake between the seats, knows what a blast drifting is when it's done right.

So what's the deal with Toyota Research Institute (TRI) building a Supra that can drift autonomously? That doesn't sound like fun. But it is kind of cool. And there is a method behind the seeming madness.

Toyota builds the world's first self-drifting car

Toyota worked with legendary drifter Ken Gushi, performance tuner GReddy, and the Dynamic Design Lab at Stanford University to create the self-drifting Supra. TRI says it modified the Supra's mechanical components to simulate the specifications of a Formula Drift car. Further customization gave it computer-controlled steering, throttle, sequential transmission shifting and individual wheel braking. Using a nonlinear model predictive control approach, TRI says it could apply the skill of a professional driver through autonomous driving technology programmed to operate beyond the point of tire saturation.

Say what, now? That's just engineer-speak meaning the Supra could autonomously skid in a controlled manner.

Perfecting autonomous drifting can make future RAV4s safer