You Can Now Order a 2-Door Jeep Wrangler With 35-Inch Tires

Originally introduced in 2021 for four-door Jeep Wrangler Willys and Rubicon trims, the Xtreme 35 tire package is Jeep’s take on the Ford Bronco Sasquatch, adding larger tires and select upgrades to make the off-roader even more capable. Now, it’s also available for two-door Wrangler Willys and Rubicon models. Jeep says the new package creates a “best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees.”

Specifically, the Xtreme 35 package adds 315/70R17 BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, retuned shocks, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a reinforced hinge swing gate. The $4,495 upgrade is also more reasonably priced than the Bronco’s Sasquatch package, which totals $8,160.