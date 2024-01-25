You Can Now Order a 2-Door Jeep Wrangler With 35-Inch Tires

- Jeep will offer an Xtreme 35 tire package on the two-door Wrangler starting this year.
- The package adds 35-inch tires and other key off-road updates.
- Jeep's two-door Wrangler more closely competes with the Ford Bronco Sasquatch as a result of the $4,495 upgrade.
The two-door Jeep Wrangler finally catches up with the Ford Bronco Sasquatch
Originally introduced in 2021 for four-door Jeep Wrangler Willys and Rubicon trims, the Xtreme 35 tire package is Jeep’s take on the Ford Bronco Sasquatch, adding larger tires and select upgrades to make the off-roader even more capable. Now, it’s also available for two-door Wrangler Willys and Rubicon models. Jeep says the new package creates a “best-in-class breakover angle of 32.4 degrees.”
Specifically, the Xtreme 35 package adds 315/70R17 BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, retuned shocks, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a reinforced hinge swing gate. The $4,495 upgrade is also more reasonably priced than the Bronco’s Sasquatch package, which totals $8,160.
However, there are some hidden costs. Jeep offers the package only with its 270-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, not the V6. As a result, the standard manual transmission is not an option, which forces buyers to select the eight-speed automatic transmission, a $2,500 upcharge. This stipulation forces the price up significantly to $6,995.
Spec-for-spec, a two-door Wrangler Willys ($48,980 with options) is still significantly cheaper than a comparably specced Ford Bronco Black Diamond with the Sasquatch package ($53,530). It’s worth noting the Bronco tacks on a few more meaningful upgrades like high-clearance fenders and Bilstein shocks and features a punchier engine — but the race between the two off-roaders is as close as ever.
Edmunds says
Jeep needed to offer this package on the two-door Wrangler to continue to compete with Ford, but it’s a shame buyers can’t opt for the manual to keep the price down — and the driving fun up. Ford buyers can, and that’s a point for the Bronco for the moment.