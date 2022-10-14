Roof optional

Taking the roof off a Bronco is a rite of passage for any would-be owner. Figuring out where to put the roof once you've removed it ... well, that's another story. The roof is heavy, particularly the rear section that covers the trunk and contains the rear glass. It's also a bit cumbersome and awkward to remove. That makes carrying it any distance unwieldy, especially if you do not have a sizable garage to store it in. With that said, driving without the roof is incredible.

Have a budget for gas

Fuel economy for our high-riding, brick-shaped Bronco is still poor, as expected. We're averaging about 16 mpg after more than 10,000 miles logged. The turbocharged V6 needs premium gasoline, so take the current national average of about $4.70 for premium and multiply it for the 608 gallons we've used and you've got $2,857 spent so far.

Edmunds says

We're midway through our Bronco journey and still have plenty we'd love to try with this boffo SUV.