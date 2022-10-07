Nothing screams the American dream quite like taking a $62,605 SUV camping for the weekend. You know, to reconnect with nature. The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is well known for its off-road capability, but like many 4x4 owners, rock crawling and mud bogging weren't part of my itinerary for the weekend.

Instead, the Bronco would primarily serve as a gear hauler and base of operations for myself and my partner at a quiet campsite in the Temecula Valley. That's between Los Angeles and San Diego for those of you not up on your Southern California geography. While this activity comes nowhere near pushing the Bronco to its limits, it's also not far afield from how many will use their souped-up SUV, no doubt in between sprints between the mountains and ocean.