Base camp blues
Comparison is the thief of joy. We have a 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid in our long-term fleet, complete with the Pro Power Onboard electrical system. You know where a couple of that truck's party tricks would be welcome? That's right — the middle of nowhere.
The Bronco's household-style outlet, located behind the first row, delivers 110 volts — the same as you'll find in your kitchen. Unfortunately, that did not deliver a kitchen-like experience when we wanted to boil a pot of water using a small electric kettle. The Bronco was unable to deliver enough power for that task. That's far from a deal-breaker, but it's worth keeping in mind the Bronco's power limitations.
While the Bronco's lack of power was a disappointment, its hip-area load height proved extremely useful throughout the trip. We never removed either cooler from the back of the vehicle, instead using the Bronco as a walk-up refrigerator. That's something you won't be able to do with a lower vehicle like a sedan. The Bronco's rectangular shape also makes it well suited to sliding large, square bins in and out of the cargo area, which isn't necessarily the case with other SUVs.